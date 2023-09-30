Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Astrophotographer Captures Stunning Duab ntawm Perseid Meteor Shower

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 30, 2023
Astrophotographer Captures Stunning Duab ntawm Perseid Meteor Shower

Astrophotographer Miguel Claro of Lisbon, Portugal recently captured a breathtaking image of the Perseid meteor shower, showcasing the beauty and wonder of the night sky. Setting up a 360-degree camera in the Alqueva Dark Sky Reserve, Claro was able to photograph not only the meteors streaking across the sky, but also the stunning white glow of the Milky Way galaxy and the ethereal zodiacal light.

Zodiacal light is created when the sun’s rays reflect off of dust scattered throughout the solar system, remnants of collisions between asteroids and comets. In Claro’s image, it can be seen as a wispy belt of light to the right of center, stretching above and below the bright pinpoint of Jupiter.

The composite image, made from photographs taken across four consecutive nights, shows over 100 meteors originating from the radiant point in the Perseus constellation. Behind the meteors, the Milky Way lights up the sky, adding a beautiful glow to the scene.

Claro’s image can be viewed in full 360 degrees on his website. The photograph showcases the magnificence of the night sky and reminds us of the wonders that can be witnessed if we take the time to look up.

For more of Miguel Claro’s stunning astrophotography, visit his website or follow his stories on Instagram.

Cov Ntsiab Lus:
– Radiant: The point in the sky from which a meteor shower appears to originate.
– Zodiacal light: A faint, diffuse glow seen in the night sky caused by sunlight reflecting off interplanetary dust particles.

Tau qhov twg los: Space.com

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Science

Perseverance Mars Rover Captures Dluab ntawm Dluab Dab Ntxwg Nyoog ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb Liab

Oct 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Yuav ua li cas tshwm sim thaum lub ntiaj teb Continents koom ua ke rau hauv ib lub supercontinent?

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Hmo ntuj Lub Limtiam no: Lub Kaum Hli 2-8, 2023

Oct 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Science

Perseverance Mars Rover Captures Dluab ntawm Dluab Dab Ntxwg Nyoog ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb Liab

Oct 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Yuav ua li cas tshwm sim thaum lub ntiaj teb Continents koom ua ke rau hauv ib lub supercontinent?

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Hmo ntuj Lub Limtiam no: Lub Kaum Hli 2-8, 2023

Oct 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Tshawb Pom Cov Hnub Nyoog Tsaus: Lunar Radio Observatories los Kawm Txog Lub Ntiaj Teb Thaum Ntxov

Oct 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments