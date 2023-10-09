Volcanic Eruptions thiab Astronomical Cycles Txuas rau Kev hloov pauv huab cua, huab cua Extinctions

A team of scientists has concluded that the climate change that has occurred over the past 260 million years, leading to mass extinctions of life, can be attributed to massive volcanic eruptions and subsequent environmental crises. These eruptions released large amounts of carbon dioxide into the Earth’s atmosphere, causing extreme greenhouse climate warming and near-lethal or lethal conditions.

The researchers, whose analysis appears in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, also found that these volcanic eruptions and environmental crises coincide with critical changes in the planet’s orbit in the solar system. The phenomena occur every 26 to 33 million years and follow cyclical patterns. This suggests that Earth’s geologic processes may be controlled by astronomical cycles in the solar system and the Milky Way galaxy.

While this research does not have any bearing on 20th and 21st-century climate change, which is driven by human activity, it does support the well-established impact of carbon dioxide emissions on climate warming. The analysis focused on continental flood-basalt (CFB) eruptions, the largest volcanic eruptions of lava on Earth, and other major geological events over the past 260 million years.

These events included ocean anoxic events (periods of depleted oxygen in the Earth’s oceans), hyper-thermal climate pulses (rapid increases in global temperatures), and mass extinctions of marine and non-marine life. The researchers found that CFB eruptions frequently coincided with these lethal geological phenomena, highlighting the significant impact of volcanic activity.

The connection between volcanic eruptions and astronomical cycles is evidenced by the close agreement between the geological and astrophysical cycles. The researchers note that this connection raises questions about how the planet’s astronomical movements disturb the Earth’s internal geological processes.

This study emphasizes that events taking place on Earth occur within the context of our astronomical environment. The research team includes scientists from New York University’s biology department, the Carnegie Institute for Science, and Barnard College.

