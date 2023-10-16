Ntau lab tus tib neeg thoob plaws ntiaj teb tau mesmerized los ntawm qhov tsis ntev los no "lub nplhaib ntawm hluav taws" hnub ci dab noj hnub. Txawm li cas los xij, thaum peb feem ntau tau saib dab noj hnub los ntawm lub ntiaj teb, lub zog US huab cua satellite muab qhov kev xav txawv ntawm qhov chaw. Lub National Oceanic thiab Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) GOES-East satellite tau ntes lub hli tus duab ntxoov ntxoo tseem ceeb dhau los ntawm lub ntiaj teb los ntawm qhov deb ntawm 22,300 mais saum toj no.

Hnub ci eclipses tshwm sim thaum lub hli dhau los ntawm lub hnub thiab lub ntiaj teb, ua ib qho duab ntxoov ntxoo rau ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb saum npoo. Cov dab noj hnub tsis ntev los no yog "annular solar eclipse," uas lub hli nyob deb ntawm lub ntiaj teb. Qhov no ua rau lub hli pom me me thiab tsis npog lub hnub tag nrho. Hloov chaw, nws tsim ib qho zoo nkauj "nplhaib ntawm hluav taws", tawm hauv cov txheej txheem nyias ntawm peb lub hnub qub pom.

Rau cov neeg uas tsis nyob hauv txoj kev ncaj nraim ntawm dab noj hnub, nws tseem tuaj yeem ua tim khawv txog ib feem ntawm dab noj hnub los ntawm kev siv tsom iav hnub ci pom zoo. Txawm li cas los xij, tag nrho hnub ci dab noj hnub tom ntej hauv Teb Chaws Asmeskas thiab North America yuav tshwm sim rau lub Plaub Hlis 8, 2024. Txog thaum ntawd, lub hnub qub nyob rau hauv Teb Chaws Asmeskas yuav tsis tshwm sim txog rau thaum Lub Rau Hli 21, 2039.

Ob qho tag nrho thiab hnub ci hnub ci ntsa iab yog cov xwm txheej tshwj xeeb uas ua rau muaj kev txaus siab rau astronomical. Lawv yog cov tsis tshua muaj tshwm sim, ua rau lawv xav tias heev. Yog li, thaum muaj dab noj hnub tom ntej, nco ntsoov txaus siab rau qhov yeeb yam.

Qhov chaw:

- National Weather Service Tampa Bay chaw ua haujlwm

- NASA