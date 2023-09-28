Lub neej hauv nroog

Science

Cov kws tshawb fawb tsim cov chip-raws li Photonic Resonators rau Advanced UV Photonic Integrated Circuits

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 28, 2023
Researchers have made significant advancements in the development of chip-based photonic resonators with minimal UV light loss. These resonators utilize alumina thin films and have the potential for various applications including spectroscopic sensing, underwater communication, and quantum computing.

UV photonic integrated circuits (PICs) are an emerging field that has not been explored extensively. However, UV wavelengths are crucial for certain atomic transitions in quantum computing and for exciting certain fluorescent molecules in biochemical sensing. The team at Yale University has made progress in this area by demonstrating the feasibility of building photonic circuits that operate at UV wavelengths.

The researchers achieved an unprecedented low loss at UV wavelengths by combining the right material (alumina thin films) with optimized design and fabrication techniques. The microresonators were created using a highly scalable atomic layer deposition (ALD) process, which ensures high-quality alumina thin films. Alumina’s large bandgap makes it transparent to UV light, allowing for minimal absorption.

The microresonators were designed using a rib waveguide structure that achieves the necessary light confinement while minimizing scattering loss. Additionally, the researchers successfully created ring resonators with a 400-micron radius, achieving record-high quality (Q) factors indicating minimal light loss.

UV PICs have now reached a critical point where light loss for waveguides is no longer significantly worse than their visible counterparts. This opens up opportunities to apply existing PIC structures developed for visible and telecom wavelengths to UV wavelengths as well.

The researchers are focused on further advancements, including the development of alumina-based ring resonators that can be tuned to work with different wavelengths, allowing for precise wavelength control and the creation of modulators. They also aim to develop a full PIC-based UV system by integrating a UV light source.

This groundbreaking research paves the way for miniature chip-based devices in various fields, including spectroscopy, communications, and quantum information processing.

Tau qhov twg los:
– “Ultra-high Q alumina optical microresonators in the UV and blue bands” by Chengxing He, Yubo Wang, Carlo Waldfried, Guangcanlan Yang, Jun-Fei Zheng, Shu Hu, and Hong X. Tang, Optics Express.

