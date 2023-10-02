Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Siv DNA ua kua nplaum los tsim Ultra-Strong Colloidal Crystal Metamaterials

Oct 2, 2023
A team of chemical and biological engineers at Northwestern University has developed a groundbreaking technique to create ultra-strong colloidal crystal metamaterials. By using strands of DNA as glue, the researchers were able to assemble metal nanostructures into custom shapes.

Prior research has shown the potential of metamaterials at the nanoscale for various applications. In this study, the team went a step further by creating even smaller metamaterials. They fabricated metallic nanoparticles in different shapes, including solid and hollow squares, as well as cubes with flattened corners. The next step was synthesizing strands of DNA, which the researchers used to hold the nanoparticles together, much like a glue. The DNA allowed them to create colloidal crystal metamaterials of various shapes, similar to building structures with Lego blocks.

Notably, the team discovered that by adjusting the DNA application and amount, they could control the interactions between the building blocks, leading to different properties in the metamaterials. Some of the created metamaterials were found to be stronger and stiffer than comparable materials made from nickel.

Additionally, the researchers observed that these ultra-strong metamaterials could maintain their shapes under extreme pressure, making them potentially useful for space-based applications. The lightweight nature of these materials could also be beneficial for electronic devices, particularly in medical applications, as they would be more efficient than current materials in use.

This breakthrough in using DNA as glue to assemble nanoscale metamaterials opens up new possibilities for advanced materials with tailored properties. Further research could lead to the development of innovative electronic devices and revolutionize various industries.

