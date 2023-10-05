NASA has taken another step towards preparing humans for a future mission to Mars. In June, four recruits embarked on the first of three-year-long missions to simulate life on the Red Planet. Although the missions are conducted on Earth, they are designed to provide valuable insights into the challenges that astronauts may face on Mars.

The first crew of four volunteers entered a unique structure called Mars Dune Alpha, located at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Their mission is to live and work inside the structure for an entire year, replicating the conditions they would experience on Mars. The goal is to help scientists, engineers, and astronauts better understand what a trip to Mars would entail.

Mars Dune Alpha, a 3D-printed structure, is approximately the size of a three-bedroom apartment, covering an area of 158 square meters (1,700 square feet). It consists of four small living quarters, two bathrooms, workstations, a medical area, a lounge, and a galley. To simulate the necessity of producing their own food on Mars, the crew will grow their own food on a vertical farm.

The primary objective of the mission, known as CHAPEA, is to investigate the impact on the crew’s health and ability to carry out tasks when living and working as if they were on Mars. Commanded by Kelly Haston, who is a member of the Mohawk Nation and the Six Nations of the Grand River in Canada, the first mission will focus on understanding how the human body adapts to the unique conditions of Mars.

These terrestrial missions are crucial for NASA’s preparation for a future Mars mission. By simulating life on Mars, the agency can gather valuable data and insights that will aid in the development of the necessary technologies, protocols, and strategies for a successful trip to the Red Planet.

