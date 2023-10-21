Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Neutral Hydrogen ntawm Kev khiav ntawm Lyman-Alpha Photons hauv Reionization-Epoch Galaxies

Astronomers tseem tsis paub meej txog cov txheej txheem thiab lub sij hawm ntawm reionization, uas yog thaum lub hydrogen nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb no los ua ionized dua tom qab uas twb muaj lawm raws li nruab nrab atoms rau txog 200 lab xyoo. Reionization yog tsav los ntawm Lyman-continuum (LyC) photons, uas muaj lub zog los khob electrons tawm ntawm hydrogen atoms. Cov lus nug yog, cov LyC photons tuaj qhov twg? Ntau tus astronomers ntseeg tias thaum ntxov galaxies ua lub luag haujlwm hauv kev rov ua dua lub ntiaj teb.

Thaum lub sij hawm reionization, muaj cov galaxies uas tso tawm Lyman-Alpha (Lyα) hluav taws xob, uas tau tso tawm thaum hydrogen atoms hloov los ntawm lawv thawj lub xeev zoo siab mus rau hauv av. Txawm li cas los xij, tsis yog txhua tus Lyα photons tuaj yeem khiav tawm ntawm cov galaxies no. Yog tias Lyα photon tawg mus rau ntawm ntug ntawm lub galaxy, nws yuav khiav thiab kuaj pom. Yog tias tsis muaj Lyα photons tuaj yeem khiav tawm, nws qhia tias LyC photons tseem tsis tuaj yeem khiav tawm, thiab lub galaxy ntawd tsis tau pab txhawb rau reionization.

Lub xub ntiag ntawm nruab nrab hydrogen (HI) hauv cov galaxies no tuaj yeem cuam tshuam kev khiav tawm ntawm Lyα photons thiab, yog li ntawd, LyC photons. Txhawm rau tshawb xyuas qhov no, ib qho kev tshawb fawb tau ua los ntawm cov qauv ntawm cov galaxies pom nyob ze rau qhov kawg ntawm reionization, siv Lyα thiab [CII] emission (emission los ntawm carbon uas tau absorbed lub zog npaum li cas ntawm ib tug electron khiav) los ntsuas lawv redshifts.

Lub redshifts ntawm Lyα thiab [CII] emissions nyob rau hauv txhua galaxy raug muab piv. Cov kws tshawb nrhiav pom tias qhov kev tawm nrawm nrawm ntawm ob hom emissions, hu ua Lyα tshaj tawm offset, tau muaj txiaj ntsig zoo nrog HI roj huab hwm coj hauv galaxies los ntawm Epoch ntawm Reionization. Qhov no qhia tias Lyα khiav tawm hauv cov galaxies no cuam tshuam los ntawm tag nrho HI roj cov ntsiab lus, ntau dua li cov cheeb tsam hauv zos.

Cov kev tshawb pom qhia tau hais tias ntau ntxiv ntawm HI roj ua rau nws nyuaj rau Lyα photons khiav, uas tseem cuam tshuam txoj kev khiav ntawm LyC ionizing photons. Qhov no qhia tau hais tias kev kawm tag nrho HI cov ntsiab lus ntawm galaxies tuaj yeem muab kev nkag siab rau hauv cov txheej txheem ntawm reionizing lub ntug.

Kev soj ntsuam yav tom ntej los ntawm James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) yuav tsum muab cov ntaub ntawv zoo dua ntawm cov qub galaxies los ntawm lub sijhawm reionization, muab kev nkag siab ntau dua ntawm lub sijhawm tseem ceeb hauv lub ntiaj teb keeb kwm.

Qhov chaw: Lauren Elicker, University of Cincinnati