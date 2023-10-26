Xauv Txoj Kev Tshiab rau Protein Degradation: Lub Qhov rai rau Kev Kho Mob Muaj Peev Xwm

Proteins tuaj yeem ua rau muaj txiaj ntsig zoo thiab tsim kev puas tsuaj rau tib neeg lub cev. Thaum lawv ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev zom zaub mov thiab kho cov leeg nqaij, qee cov proteins kuj tuaj yeem ua rau cov kab mob xws li mob qog noj ntshav thiab Alzheimer's. Cov kev kho mob ib txwm muaj cuam tshuam nrog kev thaiv cov protein ntau qhov chaw kom tiv thaiv nws cov kev cuam tshuam nrog cov hlwb. Txawm li cas los xij, cov kws tshawb fawb ntawm Stanford University tsis ntev los no tau nthuav tawm txoj hauv kev tshiab uas muaj lwm txoj hauv kev rau cov protein degradation.
Hauv kev tshawb fawb pom zoo tshaj tawm hauv Science, kws tshuaj ntawm Stanford delved rau hauv kev ua haujlwm sab hauv ntawm lysosomes, cellular "ntoo chippers" lub luag haujlwm rau kev rhuav tshem cov protein. Los ntawm kev nkag siab yuav ua li cas cov proteins raug kaw mus rau lysosomes, cov kws tshawb fawb tau qhib qhov rooj rau kev tsim kho tshiab rau cov teeb meem muaj hnub nyoog, kab mob autoimmune, thiab txawm tias kho mob qog noj ntshav.
Txoj kev tshawb no tsom rau lysosomal targeting chimeras (LYTACs), uas siv lub cell lub ntuj degradation machinery los kos thiab tshem tawm cov proteins uas tsis zoo. Cov LYTACs no tuaj yeem txheeb xyuas thiab tsom cov proteins uas muaj nyob rau ntawm lub cell daim nyias nyias los yog nyob ib puag ncig, uas tso cai rau kom muaj ntau cov protein degradation. Thaum LYTACs tau qhia cov lus cog tseg, lawv qhov kev vam meej sib txawv, thiab cov txheej txheem hauv qab tsis tau nkag siab tag nrho.
Los ntawm kev tshuaj ntsuam CRISPR genetic, pab pawg tshawb fawb tau txheeb xyuas cov khoom siv cellular tshiab uas cuam tshuam rau LYTAC efficiency. Piv txwv li, lawv tau tshawb pom qhov sib txuas ntawm qib ntawm neddylated cullin 3 (CUL3) thiab LYTAC kev ua tau zoo. Cov qib siab ntawm neddylated CUL3 cuam tshuam nrog kev ua haujlwm ntawm LYTAC. Qhov kev tshawb pom no tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev txhim kho ntawm qhov kev sim uas kwv yees cov neeg mob teb rau LYTAC txoj kev kho.
Tsis tas li ntawd, cov kws tshawb fawb pom tau tias cov proteins uas muaj mannose 6-phosphates (M6Ps) tuaj yeem cuam tshuam LYTACs los ntawm kev ua lawv txoj haujlwm. Cov suab thaj no txuas rau cov proteins uas tau ua rau lysosomal degradation thiab tuav cov receptors uas LYTACs yuav tsum tau khi nrog. Los ntawm kev cuam tshuam M6P biosynthesis, ntau cov receptors tsis muaj nyob rau ntawm lub xovtooj ntawm tes, txhim kho cov txiaj ntsig ntawm LYTACs.
Cov kev tshawb pom los ntawm txoj kev tshawb no muaj qhov cuam tshuam tseem ceeb rau kev tshawb nrhiav tshuaj thiab kev txhim kho cov kev kho mob uas ua rau lub cev muaj protein ntau degradation txoj hauv kev. Los ntawm kev nkag siab txog yuav ua li cas cov proteins tsom rau kev degradation, cov kws tshawb fawb tuaj yeem tsim kho kom zoo dua rau ntau yam kab mob. Cov kev nkag siab no tso lub teeb rau ntawm thaj chaw uas tsis tau tshawb nrhiav txog keeb kwm ntawm biology thiab qhia txog lub peev xwm rau kev siv cov txheej txheem ntawm tes los tawm tsam cov proteins uas tsis zoo.
-
FAQ
lysosomes yog dab tsi?
Lysosomes yog cellular organelles lub luag hauj lwm rau rhuav tshem cov proteins thiab lwm yam cellular pov tseg cov ntaub ntawv.
Dab tsi yog txoj hauv kev niaj hnub rau kev tsom mus rau cov protein?
Txoj hauv kev ib txwm muaj cuam tshuam nrog kev thaiv cov protein ntau lub vev xaib kom tiv thaiv nws cov kev cuam tshuam nrog cov hlwb.
LYTACs yog dab tsi?
LYTACs, los yog lysosomal targeting chimeras, yog cov tshuaj kho mob uas siv cov tshuab degradation ntawm tes los kos thiab tshem tawm cov teeb meem proteins.
LYTACs ua haujlwm li cas?
LYTACs khi rau cov receptors tshwj xeeb ntawm lub xov tooj ntawm tes thiab xa cov proteins rau kev degradation hauv lysosomes.
Mannose 6-phosphates (M6Ps) yog dab tsi?
M6Ps yog cov piam thaj molecules uas txuas rau cov proteins uas tau tsim los rau degradation hauv lysosomes.
Source: Science (2023), DOI: 10.1126/science.adf6249