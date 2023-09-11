ULA's Atlas V Rocket rov qab los rau Kev Pabcuam nrog Kev Ua Haujlwm Zoo Satellite

United Launch Alliance's Atlas V foob pob hluav taws tau ua tiav rov qab los ua haujlwm tom qab kaum-lub hlis sib txawv hauv kev xa tawm. Lub foob pob hluav taws tau tshaj tawm hnub Sunday nrog lub luag haujlwm ntawm kev xa ntau lub satellites rau hauv geosynchronous orbit rau National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) thiab US Space Force. Qhov kev tso tawm no tau cim qhov kawg ntawm lub sijhawm ntev tshaj plaws ntawm Atlas V launches hauv 20 xyoo.
ULA, kev sib koom ua lag luam ntawm Boeing thiab Lockheed Martin, tau ntsib cov neeg siv khoom qeeb vim yog qhov laj thawj tseem ceeb rau qhov tsis muaj lub foob pob hluav taws rau Atlas V. Txawm li cas los xij, tseem muaj 18 lub davhlau ntxiv Atlas V tau teem sijhawm, nrog cov foob pob hluav taws feem ntau nqa cov satellites rau Amazon's Kuiper broadband network thiab xa cov neeg caij nkoj ntawm Boeing's Starliner neeg coob capsule.
Lub hom phiaj tau pib rau hnub Sunday rau NRO, lub npe hu ua "Silent Barker," yuav taug qab cov kev txav ntawm lwm lub dav hlau hauv geosynchronous orbit, nrog rau kev tsom mus rau Suav thiab Lavxias satellite ua haujlwm. Lub hom phiaj no qhia txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev saib xyuas thiab kev soj ntsuam ntawm qhov chaw ua haujlwm.
Lub foob pob hluav taws Atlas V ignited nws cov Lavxias teb sab-ua RD-180 lub ntsiab cav thiab tsib pluaj-ntawm cov khoom siv roj boosters kom nce deb ntawm Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Thawj theem ntawm lub foob pob hluav taws tso tawm cov boosters thiab tom qab ntawd sib cais kom tso cai rau lub Centaur sab sauv theem mus txuas ntxiv mus rau hauv lub orbit. Ntau qhov kub hnyiab los ntawm Centaur theem siab lub cav RL10 tau ua tiav cov satellites rau hauv lub orbit ze rau qhov siab ntawm geosynchronous.
ULA tau ua haujlwm hloov pauv ntawm Atlas V foob pob hluav taws mus rau Vulcan foob pob hluav taws tshiab. Txoj haujlwm Atlas V tam sim no muaj 18 qhov kev tshaj tawm ntxiv, feem ntau yog rau Boeing's Starliner cov neeg ua haujlwm tshuaj ntsiav tshuaj. Lub foob pob hluav taws Vulcan, uas yuav siv Blue Origin's BE-4 xyaw, xav tias yuav los ua thawj lub foob pob hluav taws hauv xyoo tom ntej.
Zuag qhia tag nrho, kev vam meej rov qab los ntawm Atlas V foob pob hluav taws rau kev pabcuam yog qhov tseem ceeb rau ULA. Nws qhia tau hais tias lawv muaj peev xwm xa satellites mus rau geosynchronous orbit thiab qhia txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev txhim khu kev qha thiab nquag xa tawm hauv kev lag luam chaw.
