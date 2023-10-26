United Launch Alliance Teeb tsa Thawj Vulcan Rocket rau Christmas Eve

By

London, 26 Lub Kaum Hli 2023 - United Launch Alliance (ULA), kev sib koom ua lag luam nto moo ntawm Boeing thiab Lockheed Martin, tau tshaj tawm nws cov phiaj xwm los pib lub davhlau pib ntawm Vulcan foob pob hluav taws rau Christmas Eve, raws li qhia los ntawm CNBC. Tory Bruno, CEO ntawm ULA, qhia txog qhov kev txhim kho zoo siab thaum nws tshwm sim ntawm CNBC Technology Executive Council Summit. Lub nkoj tab tom xa khoom mus rau qhov chaw nres nkoj Chaw nres nkoj, thiab kev cia siab yuav tuaj txog muaj Lub Ob Hlis 24, 26:XNUMX.

ULA tau mob siab rau tswj kev tsim kho thiab tsim nyog ntawm theem siab ntawm Vulcan foob pob hluav taws, nrog rau hnub ua tiav qhov kev npaj rau lub Kaum Ib Hlis. Txawm li cas los xij, nyob rau hauv qhov xwm txheej uas tsis tau xav txog qeeb, ULA yuav teem sijhawm lub sijhawm pib rau Lub Ib Hlis kom ua tiav txoj haujlwm tsis sib haum xeeb thiab ua tiav. Lub Vulcan tso tawm tau ntsib ntau qhov teeb meem ua ntej lub xyoo no, suav nrog lub cav tawg thaum lub sijhawm sim ua los ntawm nws tus neeg xa khoom, Blue Origin.

Lub hom phiaj tseem ceeb ntawm Cert-1 yuav yog qhov kev sib tw ua ntej rau Vulcan foob pob hluav taws thiab yuav koom nrog kev thauj mus los ntawm kev lag luam lunar lander, tsim los ntawm Astrobotic, nrog rau kev them nyiaj rau Celestis. Qhov kev them nyiaj tshwj xeeb no yuav ua haujlwm ua kev nco txog, nqa cov hmoov tshauv ntawm cov neeg uas xav kom muab tso rau hauv qhov chaw nyob mus ib txhis.

Tshaj tawm qhov kev vam meej tshaj tawm ntawm Vulcan, ULA xav txog ntau qhov kev xa tawm rau 2024, nrog rau kev nrawm nrawm hauv kev tso tawm ntau zaus mus rau ob lub lis piam los ntawm ib nrab ntawm 2025. ULA tsis ntev los no tau txais daim ntawv cog lus los tso Amazon's Kuiper satellites, uas ua rau muaj kev sib npaug ntawm kwv yees li. 50-50 ntawm tsoom fwv thiab kev lag luam tej yaam num.

Cov Lus Nug

1. ULA yog dab tsi?

United Launch Alliance (ULA) yog ib qho kev sib koom ua lag luam ntawm aerospace giants Boeing thiab Lockheed Martin, tshwj xeeb hauv qhov chaw tsim khoom. ULA muaj npe nrov rau kev xa cov foob pob hluav taws xob thiab cov khoom thauj mus rau hauv qhov chaw.

2. Lub foob pob hluav taws Vulcan yog dab tsi?

Lub foob pob hluav taws Vulcan yog lub tsheb tsim tawm tshiab tsim los ntawm ULA. Nws sawv cev rau tiam tom ntej ntawm cov foob pob hluav taws uas tau tsim los xa ntau yam kev thauj mus los rau lub orbit, suav nrog cov satellites thiab cov neeg caij dav hlau.

3. Cert-1 lub hom phiaj yog dab tsi?

Lub hom phiaj Cert-1 hais txog qhov tseem ceeb tshaj plaws hauv kev ya davhlau ntawm Vulcan foob pob hluav taws. Nws yuav thauj cov lag luam lunar lander tsim los ntawm Astrobotic, nrog rau lub cim nco txog rau Celestis, nqa cov tshauv ntawm cov tib neeg uas xav tau ib qho chaw so saum ntuj ceeb tsheej.

4. Lub qhov rais tso rau lub foob pob hluav taws Vulcan yog dab tsi?

Lub qhov rais tso tawm rau Vulcan foob pob hluav taws tau teem sijhawm los ntawm Lub Kaum Ob Hlis 24 txog rau 26th. Txawm li cas los xij, nyob rau hauv qhov xwm txheej tsis tau pom dua, qhov kev tshaj tawm yuav raug teem caij rau Lub Ib Hlis kom ua tiav txoj haujlwm nyab xeeb thiab ua tiav.

5. ULA cov phiaj xwm xa tawm yav tom ntej yog dab tsi?

Tom qab Vulcan foob pob ua ntxaij qhov debut, ULA npaj siab yuav ua ntau yam kev tshaj tawm hauv xyoo 2024, maj mam nce lub sijhawm tshaj tawm mus rau txhua lub lim tiam los ntawm ib nrab xyoo 2025. Cov ntawv cog lus Amazon Kuiper satellite launches tsis ntev los no tau ua rau muaj kev sib npaug ntawm tsoomfwv thiab cov haujlwm ua lag luam.