Ua tim khawv lub Launch ntawm ULA Atlas V NROL-107

Sep 7, 2023
On September 9, 2023, at 08:51 AM, the ULA Atlas V NROL-107 will be launched from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base. This exciting event will offer spectators a chance to witness the power and beauty of a rocket launch.

The visitor complex will open at 7:15 AM ET on September 9, 2023, for viewing of the Atlas V NROL-107 launch. Parking and ticketing will open at 7:00 AM ET. It is important to plan for increased traffic in and on Kennedy Space Center.

Launch Viewing

For those who wish to witness the launch up close, the LC-39 Observation Gantry offers a prime location. A ticket for the gantry is available for $49 in addition to the admission fee. From this vantage point, spectators will be able to see the rocket leave the launch pad. To reach the gantry, an Additional Launch Transportation Ticket (LTT) is required, in addition to a valid admission ticket. The gantry is situated approximately 2.3 miles/ 3.7 kilometers from the launch pad.

Buses will board at the engine-end of Saturn 1B rocket in the Rocket Garden at 7:15 AM. This package includes launch audio and communicator commentary, as well as a light snack and souvenir.

This launch event promises to be a memorable experience for all who attend. Witnessing a rocket launch firsthand is a testament to the incredible achievements of human exploration and technology. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of history!

