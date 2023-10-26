Astrobotic's Lunar Lander kom tawg tawm ntawm ULA's Vulcan Centaur Rocket

Pittsburgh-based aerospace tuam txhab, Astrobotic, tau teeb tsa los ua keeb kwm nrog kev tso tawm ntawm nws thawj lunar lander, uas yuav nqa los ntawm United Launch Alliance's (ULA) tshiab Vulcan Centaur foob pob hluav taws. ULA CEO Tory Bruno tshaj tawm thaum lub rooj sib tham CNBC Technology Executive Council Summit hais tias lub community launch yog teem rau lub Kaum Ob Hlis 24 thiab Kaum Ob Hlis 26.
Astrobotic's Peregrine robotic lander yuav nyob rau hauv lub foob pob hluav taws, nrog rau kev them nyiaj los ntawm Celestis, lub tuam txhab uas siv cov kev pabcuam xa mus rau qhov chaw cremated mus rau qhov chaw nco. Lub community launch yog ib feem ntawm $ 79.5 lab daim ntawv cog lus muab rau Astrobotic los ntawm NASA hauv 2019 los ntawm Kev Lag Luam Lunar Payload Services pib. Lub hom phiaj yog txhawm rau xa cov kev tshawb fawb txog kev thauj mus los rau thaj tsam qaum teb ntawm lub hli sawv cev ntawm lub chaw haujlwm chaw.
Raws li Bruno, hnub tshwj xeeb tshaj tawm raug xaiv vim muaj kev xav txog kev tshawb fawb ntsig txog orbital mechanics. Astrobotic lub hom phiaj yuav tsum tau ua tib zoo tswj cov teeb pom kev zoo thiab kev sib txuas lus hauv xov tooj cua txuas ntxiv nrog Deep Space Network. Cov xwm txheej no txwv lub qhov rais qhib rau ob peb hnub hauv ib hlis.
Txoj kev mus rau qhov tseem ceeb no tsis tau muaj kev sib tw. Kev tshaj tawm thawj zaug ntawm ULA raws li lub chaw muab kev tso tawm tau tsim nyob rau xyoo 2019, nrog rau hnub teem caij rau xyoo 2021. Txawm li cas los xij, kev ncua sijhawm nrog Vulcan foob pob hluav taws, xws li cov theem siab tawg thaum sim ntawm NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center hauv lub Peb Hlis, ua rau muaj kev poob qis. . Kev ncua ntxiv tau tshwm sim vim muaj qhov xwm txheej ntawm lub tshuab foob pob hluav taws uas cuam tshuam nrog Blue Origin's BE-4 engines. Txawm hais tias qhov kev poob qis no, ULA ntseeg siab tias lawv yuav ua tiav qhov kev xeem thiab kev tsim nyog ntawm Vulcan theem siab nyob rau lub Kaum Ib Hlis.
Thawj lub hom phiaj no, hu ua Certification-1, yog ib qho ntawm ob daim ntawv pov thawj davhlau uas xav tau los ntawm Space Force. Lub community launch yuav tshwm sim los ntawm Launch Complex 41 ntawm Cape Canaveral Space Force Station hauv Florida. ULA muaj lub hom phiaj xav tau kom nce qhov kev tshaj tawm ntawm Vulcan, tsom rau ib qho kev tshaj tawm txhua ob lub lis piam los ntawm nruab nrab-2025. Lub tuam txhab cia siab tias qhov kev thov rau nws cov kev pabcuam xa tawm los ntawm tsoomfwv thiab cov neeg siv khoom lag luam, nrog rau kev cog lus tsis ntev los no los ntawm Amazon los tsim ib feem ntawm nws Kuiper satellite internet mega-constellation yog qhov ua tau zoo.
