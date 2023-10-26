Astrobotic's Lunar Lander Teem caij rau ULA's Vulcan Centaur Rocket

Pittsburgh-raws li lub tuam txhab Astrobotic tab tom npaj rau qhov kev cia siab heev ntawm nws thawj lunar lander ntawm United Launch Alliance's (ULA) advanced Vulcan Centaur foob pob ua ntxaij. ULA CEO Tory Bruno tau lees paub tias qhov kev tshaj tawm yuav tsum muaj nyob nruab nrab ntawm Lub Kaum Ob Hlis 24 thiab Lub Kaum Ob Hlis 26, uas yog lub sijhawm tseem ceeb rau ob lub tuam txhab thiab kev lag luam hauv qhov chaw tag nrho.

Lub community launch yuav los tom ntej no yog ib feem tseem ceeb ntawm Astrobotic lub hom phiaj kom xa cov khoom siv tshawb fawb mus rau sab qaum teb ntawm lub hli. Lub Peregrine robotic lander, tsim los ntawm Astrobotic, yuav nqa lub peev xwm ntawm 120 kilograms thiab yuav txhawb nqa NASA txoj kev lag luam Lunar Payload Services pib. Qhov kev pib no yog lub hom phiaj los txhawb txoj kev loj hlob ntawm kev tshawb fawb lunar los ntawm kev koom tes nrog cov tuam txhab ntiag tug.

Hauv kev sib koom ua ke, Astrobotic's Peregrine lander tseem yuav nthuav tawm cov nyiaj them poob haujlwm los ntawm Celestis, lub tuam txhab mob siab rau xa qee qhov me me ntawm cov khoom seem mus rau qhov chaw ua kev nco txog. Qhov kev sib koom ua ke tshwj xeeb no ntxiv cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb rau lub luag haujlwm thiab qhia txog kev paub txog qhov chaw loj hlob raws li qhov kawg ntawm kev nco txog tib neeg.

Thaum lub qhov rais tso tawm ua ke nrog Christmas Eve, ULA CEO Tory Bruno tau hais meej tias lub sijhawm yog raws li kev ntsuas kev tshawb fawb tau zoo. Lub hom phiaj xav tau hais kom ceev faj tswj cov teeb pom kev zoo thiab xav tau kev sib txuas lus hauv xov tooj cua tsis tu ncua nrog Deep Space Network. Cov xwm txheej no txwv lub qhov rais qhib rau ob peb hnub hauv ib lub hlis, ua rau Christmas Eve tshaj tawm txhua qhov tseem ceeb.

ULA tau ntsib kev poob qis hauv kev txhim kho lub siab tshaj plaws Vulcan Centaur foob pob hluav taws. Txawm li cas los xij, lub tuam txhab tseem tau cog lus los ua kom muaj kev nyab xeeb tshaj plaws thiab cov qauv kev ua haujlwm. Kev tshaj tawm yuav los tom ntej no sawv cev rau lub sijhawm tseem ceeb rau ULA, vim nws yog ib qho ntawm ob daim ntawv pov thawj davhlau uas yuav tsum tau ua kom tau raws li qhov yuav tsum tau ua nruj me ntsis ntawm United States Space Force.

Lub community launch yog teem rau qhov chaw Launch Complex 41 ntawm Cape Canaveral Space Force Station hauv Florida. ULA muaj lub hom phiaj xav tau rau yav tom ntej, nrog rau lub hom phiaj ntawm kev nce qhov kev tshaj tawm ntawm Vulcan Centaur foob pob hluav taws mus rau ib qho kev tso tawm txhua ob lub lis piam los ntawm nruab nrab-2025. Qhov kev thov nce ntxiv no yuav tsum yog los ntawm tsoomfwv thiab cov neeg siv khoom lag luam, vim tias ULA tseem muaj kev ruaj ntseg cov ntawv cog lus thiab kev koom tes nrog cov neeg tseem ceeb hauv kev lag luam.

Astrobotic thawj lub lunar lander launcher, koom tes nrog ULA, paving txoj kev rau yav tom ntej qhov chaw tshawb nrhiav thiab muab ib tug tshwj xeeb foundations ntawm qhov tseem ceeb ntawm Christmas Eve raws li hnub tso tawm. Nws qhia txog lub peev xwm txawv tshaj plaw ntawm cov tuam txhab ntiag tug los txhawb kev tshawb fawb txog kev tshawb fawb, hwm cov neeg hlub, thiab thawb cov ciam teb ntawm tib neeg kev tshawb nrhiav dhau lub ntiaj teb.

FAQ

1. Dab tsi yog Astrobotic thawj lunar lander?

Astrobotic thawj lunar lander, npe hu ua Peregrine, yog ib tug neeg hlau spacecraft tsim los xa scientific payloads mus rau sab qaum teb cheeb tsam ntawm lub hli. Nws yog kwv yees li rau taw siab, yim taw dav, thiab muaj peev xwm thauj khoom ntawm 120 kilograms.

2. Lub hom phiaj ntawm txoj haujlwm yog dab tsi?

Lub hom phiaj yog txhawm rau txhawb NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services pib los ntawm kev xa cov khoom siv tshawb fawb rau lub hli. Tsis tas li ntawd, lub hom phiaj tseem ceeb muaj kev koom tes tshwj xeeb nrog Celestis, lub tuam txhab uas xa cov seem me me ntawm cov khoom seem mus rau qhov chaw ua kev nco txog.

3. Vim li cas thiaj li teem caij rau Christmas Eve?

Lub qhov rais tso tawm yog txiav txim siab los ntawm lub hom phiaj kev xav tau uas xav kom ua tib zoo tswj cov teeb pom kev zoo thiab kev sib txuas lus hauv xov tooj cua txuas ntxiv. Cov kev txwv no ua rau muaj ob peb hnub tso tawm txhua lub hlis, ib qho poob rau Christmas Eve.

4. ULA tau ntsib teeb meem dab tsi?

ULA tau ntsib kev qeeb hauv kev txhim kho nws lub foob pob hluav taws Vulcan Centaur, suav nrog cov xwm txheej cuam tshuam nrog kev tawg ntawm theem siab thaum kuaj thiab lwm qhov tawg thaum lub foob pob hluav taws xob sim. Txawm li cas los xij, ULA tseem mob siab rau ua kom muaj kev nyab xeeb tshaj plaws thiab cov qauv kev ua haujlwm.

5. Qhov chaw tso tawm yog qhov twg?

Lub community launch yog teem rau qhov chaw Launch Complex 41 ntawm Cape Canaveral Space Force Station hauv Florida.

