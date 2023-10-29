Hmo ntuj Dazzling: Astronomy txaus siab nyob rau hauv Udupi tim khawv ib feem Lunar Eclipse

A group of astronomy enthusiasts in Udupi stayed up all night to witness a stunning celestial event – a partial lunar eclipse. The Poornaprajna Amateur Astronomers’ Club, comprising students from Poornaprajna College, had the unique opportunity to capture mesmerizing images of the eclipse. This particular eclipse was particularly special as it was the first and only visible eclipse for India in 2023.

The eclipse began at 11:31 p.m. on October 28 and the shadow of the Earth started to cast upon the moon at 1 a.m. on October 29. As time progressed, the shadow became more prominent until it reached its peak at 1:44 a.m. As the eclipse unfolded, the club members eagerly documented the exceptional sight.

According to Souda Atul Bhat, the coordinator of the club, the alignment of the sun, Earth, and moon played a significant role in creating this breathtaking phenomenon. The lunar eclipse occurred as a result of the Annular Eclipse that took place on October 14, 2023, which was visible from the Americas. Due to the constant motion of celestial bodies, the perfect alignment was slightly disrupted, causing only a portion of the moon to fall under the Earth’s shadow. This resulted in a partial lunar eclipse.

While some enthusiasts had to contend with cloudy skies, others managed to capture glimpses of the eclipse when the clouds briefly cleared. Shantika Upadhya, a student from III B.Com, eagerly awaited the peak eclipse and successfully captured an image during the short window of clarity. Bhargava Bhat, a student from I B.Sc., also stayed up late in an attempt to document the entire eclipse. Unfortunately, the sky became increasingly cloudy after 2 a.m., hindering further observation.

The next eclipse visible in India will not occur until September 2025, making this celestial event all the more remarkable. The Poornaprajna Amateur Astronomers’ Club and other astronomy enthusiasts patiently await the next opportunity to marvel at the wonders of the cosmos.

FAQ

Lunar eclipse yog dab tsi?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, causing the moon to fall under the Earth’s shadow.

Dab tsi yog ib nrab lunar eclipse?

A partial lunar eclipse happens when only a portion of the moon falls under the Earth’s shadow, resulting in a partial darkening of the moon.

When was the partial lunar eclipse in Udupi?

The partial lunar eclipse was witnessed in Udupi in the early hours of Sunday, October 29. It began at 11:31 p.m. on October 28 and reached its peak at 1:44 a.m. on October 29.

When will the next eclipse be visible in India?

The next eclipse visible in India is expected to occur in September 2025.