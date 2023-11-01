Newly-Tau astronauts Gear Up rau Groundbreaking Spacewalk

Hauv kev txhim kho zoo siab rau kev tshawb nrhiav qhov chaw, ob tus neeg ua haujlwm tau ua tiav zoo, Jasmin Moghbeli thiab Loral O'Hara, tab tom npaj los pib lub hom phiaj taug kev hauv qhov chaw nyob ntawm International Space Station (ISS) hnub Wednesday. Txawm hais tias qhov no tsis yog thawj tus poj niam taug kev hauv qhov chaw, nws yog qhov ua pov thawj tseem ceeb rau lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb ntawm cov poj niam hauv qhov chaw tshawb nrhiav.
Lub hom phiaj tseem ceeb ntawm txoj kev taug kev txawv txawv no yog los ua cov haujlwm tseem ceeb ntawm ISS. Moghbeli thiab O'Hara yuav ua haujlwm nrog tshem lub thawv hluav taws xob hu ua Radio Frequency Group los ntawm cov kav hlau txais xov sib txuas lus ntawm qhov chaw nres tsheb. Cov cuab yeej tseem ceeb no txhawb kev hloov pauv ntawm hluav taws xob hluav taws xob mus rau hauv xov tooj cua tsis muaj zog, ua kom muaj kev sib txuas lus tsis sib haum xeeb ntawm ISS thiab peb lub ntiaj teb hauv tsev.
Tsis tas li ntawd, thaum lub luag haujlwm, qhov tshwj xeeb duo yuav hloov ib qho ntawm kaum ob lub trundle bearing sib dhos ntawm lub hnub ci alpha rotary sib koom. Cov kabmob no ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev ua kom muaj kev sib hloov ntawm lub chaw nres tsheb hnub ci arrays, cia lawv taug qab lub hnub zoo li ISS orbits lub ntiaj teb. Cov txheej txheem meej no optimizes kev sau thiab khaws cia ntawm lub hnub ci zog, muab lub zog tsim nyog rau tag nrho cov chaw nres tsheb.
Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas qhov no yuav yog thawj qhov kev taug kev mus rau qhov chaw rau ob tus neeg caij nkoj, ntxiv rau qhov tseem ceeb ntawm lub sijhawm tseem ceeb no. Moghbeli, raug txheeb xyuas tias yog cov neeg ua haujlwm tshwj xeeb ntawm cov neeg ua haujlwm 1, yuav pom tau yooj yim hauv nws lub tsho nrog cov kab liab liab. Ntawm qhov tod tes, O'Hara, tus neeg ua haujlwm tshwj xeeb 2, yuav hnav ib lub tsho tsis muaj cim.
Saib mus rau yav tom ntej, cov thawj coj hauv chaw nres tsheb muaj cov phiaj xwm rau lwm qhov chaw taug kev nrog O'Hara thiab European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen. Lub hom phiaj yav tom ntej no yog txhawm rau sau cov qauv los ntawm sab nrauv ntawm lub orbital complex rau kev tsom xam. Cov kws tshawb fawb tau mob siab tshawb nrhiav seb cov kab mob puas tuaj yeem tiv taus qhov hnyav ntawm qhov chaw sab nrauv.
Raws li cov ciam teb ntawm tib neeg kev tshawb nrhiav txuas ntxiv raug thawb, cov kev taug kev hauv qhov chaw no tsis yog tsuas yog pab txhawb kev tu thiab kev ua haujlwm ntawm ISS tab sis kuj muab cov ntaub ntawv tseem ceeb rau kev nkag siab txog lub peev xwm ntawm lub neej dhau ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb.
FAQ
1. Muaj pes tsawg tus poj niam taug kev hauv keeb kwm?
Muaj plaub tus poj niam taug kev hauv keeb kwm yav dhau los, suav nrog lub luag haujlwm yav tom ntej nrog cov neeg caij nkoj Jasmin Moghbeli thiab Loral O'Hara.
2. Lub hom phiaj tseem ceeb ntawm txoj kev taug kev tom ntej yog dab tsi?
Lub hom phiaj tseem ceeb ntawm txoj kev taug kev yog los ua kev saib xyuas kev ua ub ua no ntawm International Space Station (ISS), suav nrog kev tshem tawm lub thawv hluav taws xob thiab hloov lub trundle bearing los ua ke.
3. Lub trundle bearing assemblies ua lub luag haujlwm ntawm ISS?
Lub trundle bearing sib dhos yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev sib hloov ntawm qhov chaw nres tsheb hnub ci arrays, cia lawv taug qab lub hnub zoo li ISS orbits lub ntiaj teb.
4. Lub hom phiaj ntawm txoj kev taug kev yav tom ntej uas koom nrog Loral O'Hara thiab Andreas Mogensen yog dab tsi?
Lub hom phiaj yav tom ntej yog txhawm rau sau cov qauv los ntawm sab nrauv ntawm ISS los tshuaj xyuas seb cov kab mob puas tuaj yeem muaj sia nyob hauv qhov hnyav ntawm qhov chaw sab nraud.
5. Cov kev taug kev no ua rau peb nkag siab txog lub neej dhau lub ntiaj teb li cas?
Los ntawm kev thawb cov ciam teb ntawm tib neeg kev tshawb nrhiav thiab sau cov ntaub ntawv tseem ceeb, cov kev taug kev no muab kev nkag siab tseem ceeb rau lub neej muaj peev xwm dhau ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb.