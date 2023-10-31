Tshiab Discoveries thiab Exciting Developments nyob rau hauv qhov chaw tshawb nrhiav

Lub Kaum Hli yog lub hli muaj kev lom zem thiab ntxim nyiam hauv ntiaj teb ntawm kev tshawb nrhiav chaw. Los ntawm uncovering precious asteroid qauv mus rau unveiling stunning dluab ntawm lub hli nyob deb, txhua txoj kev loj hlob tau pab rau peb nkag siab txog lub ntiaj teb no thiab nws cov kev xav.

NASA's OSIRIS-REx lub hom phiaj tau muab kev nkag siab zoo rau lub peev xwm tsim lub neej. Kev tshuaj xyuas thawj zaug ntawm cov qauv asteroid sau los ntawm OSIRIS-REx tau nthuav tawm cov cim ntawm cov pa roj carbon ntau thiab dej. Qhov kev tshawb pom no qhia txog qhov ua tau tias lub hnub qub tuaj yeem muaj cov khoom xyaw tsim nyog rau kev tshwm sim ntawm lub neej hauv ntiaj teb.

Nyob rau hauv ib txoj haujlwm zoo siab hu ua "Go for Stack," California Science Center showcased the Endeavor li thawj thiab tsuas yog "npaj-rau-lav" Space Shuttle pawg. Ob lub foob pob hluav taws loj loj, nrog rau lub tank sab nraud thiab lub orbiter, tau nthuav tawm hauv Los Angeles. Qhov no monumental zaub sawv 20-zaj dab neeg siab thiab cim cov kev ua tiav ntawm qhov chaw tshawb nrhiav.

Tsis tas li ntawd, Juno spacecraft, tom qab xyoo kawm Jupiter, tau ntes cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm nws lub hli Io. Cov duab no qhia txog Io raws li lub ntiaj teb muaj zog tshaj plaws hauv lub ntiaj teb nyob rau hauv lub hnub ci system, nrog rau qhov chaw caws pliav los ntawm volcanoes thiab molten lava pas dej. Lawv muab qhov pom tseeb tiag tiag rau hauv Io qhov kev ntxhov siab yav dhau los, ua rau peb ntshai ntawm lub ntiaj teb kev zoo nkauj celestial.

Hauv thaj tsam ntawm kev xa xov tooj cua, United Launch Alliance tau ua tiav Amazon's KuiperSat-1 thiab KuiperSat-2 siv lub foob pob hluav taws Atlas V. Cov qauv satellites no cim qhov pib ntawm Amazon txoj kev npaj siab los tsim ib lub megaconstellation rau kev sib tw SpaceX's Starlink.

NASA lub hom phiaj Psyche kuj tau teeb tsa nws qhov kev pom ntawm lub qab ntug tshiab. Nrog nws tso tawm los ntawm Kennedy Space Center, lub hom phiaj yog txhawm rau tshawb nrhiav cov hlau nplua nuj asteroid Psyche, uas nyob nruab nrab ntawm Mars thiab Jupiter. Qhov kev ntoj ncig tseem ceeb no qhia txog NASA thawj lub hom phiaj rau lub hnub qub uas muaj cov hlau feem ntau.

Tsis tas li ntawd, kev hnav khaub ncaws ntub dej tag nrho rau Ariane 6 foob pob hluav taws tau tshwm sim hauv Fabkis Guiana. Qhov kev cob qhia no koom nrog kev txhawb nqa thiab tso lub foob pob hluav taws, muab kev nkag siab tseem ceeb rau kev npaj ua haujlwm ntawm Ariane 6. Nrog rau qhov kev sim tua hluav taws xob xav tau los ntawm lub Kaum Ib Hlis kawg, kev tsim tawm tshiab ntawm Ariane 6 yuav tsum nyob rau yav tom ntej.

Lub Chaw Tsim Khoom Tshiab tau nthuav tawm nws thawj daim duab kos duab-ib qho kev kos duab zoo nkauj piav txog Boeing X-20 Dyna-Soar cuam tshuam cov yeeb ncuab satellite. Qhov kev txiav txim siab los tsim cov duab tsis tseeb, retrofuturistic painting stems los ntawm cov xwm txheej ntawm ntau qhov chaw ua haujlwm.

Thaum kawg, Lub kaum hli ntuj pom Lavxias cosmonaus nyob rau International Space Station ntsib ib qho kev npaj txhij txog coolant leak thaum lub sij hawm taug kev. Thaum muaj kev ceev faj txog kev nyab xeeb, qhov xwm txheej qhia txog cov kev cov nyom uas cov neeg caij nkoj ntsib thaum muaj kev ua ub ua no.

Cov kev ntxim nyiam no nyob rau hauv kev tshawb nrhiav qhov chaw qhia txog qhov kev tshawb nrhiav txuas ntxiv los daws qhov tsis meej ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb. Lawv txhawb thiab nco ntsoov peb txog qhov tsis muaj qhov kawg uas nyob dhau peb lub ntiaj teb xiav.

FAQ:

Q: Dab tsi yog qhov kev ntsuam xyuas thawj zaug ntawm cov qauv asteroid sau los ntawm OSIRIS-REx qhia?

A: Qhov kev tshuaj ntsuam tau qhia cov cim ntawm cov ntsiab lus ntawm cov pa roj carbon ntau thiab dej, qhia txog lub peev xwm ntawm cov khoom siv hauv lub neej.

Q: Lub Juno spacecraft ntes tau dab tsi thaum nws ya ntawm Jupiter lub hli Io?

A: Lub dav hlau tau ntes cov duab zoo nkauj uas qhia txog Io ua lub ntiaj teb muaj zog tshaj plaws hauv lub hnub ci.

Q: Amazon txoj kev npaj yog dab tsi nyob rau hauv cov nqe lus ntawm satellite xa mus?

A: Amazon lub hom phiaj los tsim lub megaconstellation, pib nrog kev tso tawm ntawm KuiperSat-1 thiab KuiperSat-2, uas yuav sib tw SpaceX's Starlink.

Q: Lub hom phiaj tseem ceeb ntawm NASA lub Psyche lub hom phiaj yog dab tsi?

A: Lub hom phiaj yog txhawm rau tshawb nrhiav cov hlau nplua nuj asteroid Psyche, uas feem ntau yog tsim los ntawm cov hlau tsis yog pob zeb lossis dej khov.

Q: Dab tsi yog qhov kev hnav khaub ncaws ntub dej tag nrho rau Ariane 6 foob pob hluav taws koom nrog?

A: Qhov kev xyaum ua haujlwm tau muab tso rau hauv lub foob pob hluav taws thiab tso cov foob pob hluav taws los ntsuam xyuas nws qhov kev npaj ua haujlwm rau kev tso tawm tshiab tom ntej.

Q: Vim li cas Space Force thiaj xaiv rau cov duab kos duab ua nws thawj thawj kos duab?

A: Qhov kev faib ua feem ntau ntawm ntau qhov chaw ua haujlwm tau coj mus rau qhov kev xaiv ntawm cov duab tsis tseeb, retrofuturistic painting.

Q: Dab tsi tshwm sim tsis tau tshwm sim thaum taug kev ntawm qhov chaw nres tsheb thoob ntiaj teb hauv Lub Kaum Hli?

A: Lavxias cosmonaus tau ntsib lub qhov dej txias thaum lawv kuaj xyuas, ua rau muaj kev ceev faj txog kev nyab xeeb.