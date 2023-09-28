Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Astronaut thiab Ob tug Cosmonauts rov qab los rau lub ntiaj teb tom qab cov ntaub ntawv tawg xyoo nyob rau hauv qhov chaw

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 28, 2023
Astronaut thiab Ob tug Cosmonauts rov qab los rau lub ntiaj teb tom qab cov ntaub ntawv tawg xyoo nyob rau hauv qhov chaw

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have successfully returned to Earth after spending over a year in space. American astronaut Frank Rubio set a new record for the longest US spaceflight, surpassing the previous record holder, Mark Vande Hei. The trio landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan in a Soyuz capsule that was sent up as a replacement after their original spacecraft lost coolant due to a collision with space debris.

The mission was meant to last 180 days but ended up being extended to 371 days. Rubio spent more than two weeks longer in space than Vande Hei, while Russia still holds the overall record of 437 days for the longest spaceflight. The replacement Soyuz capsule was launched in February after Russian engineers discovered a piece of space junk had punctured the radiator of the original capsule. Concerns about overheating led to the decision to return the capsule empty.

The astronauts’ replacements arrived on the International Space Station nearly two weeks ago, and the three returning crew members experienced intense forces of gravity during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. Recovery crews were on standby to retrieve them once they landed on Kazakhstan’s barren steppes.

Rubio, an Army doctor and helicopter pilot, expressed during a news conference his anticipation of greeting his wife and children and how the psychological aspect of spending a year in space was more challenging than he had initially expected. NASA currently has no plans for future yearlong missions, so Rubio’s record may stand for some time.

Tau qhov twg los: The Associated Press

Qhov chaw:
- Cov Xov Xwm Associated

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Science

Txoj kev tshawb no nthuav tawm qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Methane Cycling hauv Arctic Lakes ntawm kev hloov pauv huab cua

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA thiab SpaceX teeb tsa lub Kaum Hli Ntuj Hnub rau Lub Hom Phiaj Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev tswj cov ncuav qab zib nyiam rau tus kheej hauv online kev paub

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

Science

Txoj kev tshawb no nthuav tawm qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Methane Cycling hauv Arctic Lakes ntawm kev hloov pauv huab cua

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA thiab SpaceX teeb tsa lub Kaum Hli Ntuj Hnub rau Lub Hom Phiaj Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev tswj cov ncuav qab zib nyiam rau tus kheej hauv online kev paub

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA nthuav dav kev ua haujlwm ntawm New Horizons Spacecraft rau Kev Tshawb Fawb Txog Kev Tshawb Fawb

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments