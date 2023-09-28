Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

NASA Astronaut thiab Lavxias teb sab Cosmonauts Rov qab mus rau lub ntiaj teb tom qab lub hom phiaj ntev xyoo

Sep 28, 2023
An American NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have safely returned to Earth after spending just over a year in space. This extended stay has set a new record for the longest U.S. spaceflight. The trio landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan by descending in a Soyuz capsule, which was a replacement for their original ride that was damaged by space junk and lost its coolant while docked to the International Space Station.

Originally planned as a 180-day mission, the prolonged stay resulted from the unforeseen circumstances. NASA astronaut Frank Rubio spent more than two weeks longer in space than the previous record holder, Mark Vande Hei. However, the world record for the longest space mission is still held by Russian cosmonauts who spent 437 days in space in the mid-1990s.

The Soyuz capsule used for the return journey was a replacement launched in February. It is suspected that a piece of space junk pierced the radiator of their original capsule, causing concern about the capsule’s electronics and occupants overheating. As a precautionary measure, the craft returned empty.

The astronauts were finally replaced by a fresh crew two weeks ago, as there was no available Soyuz capsule earlier. Denmark’s Andreas Mogensen, the space station’s new commander, expressed gratitude to the returning astronauts before they departed from the International Space Station.

Throughout the descent, the three astronauts reported feeling good. They experienced intense gravitational forces as their capsule re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere, ultimately landing in the barren Kazakh steppes. Recovery crews promptly arrived via helicopters to assist the astronauts.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio described the long duration in space as psychologically challenging, and he admitted that he wouldn’t have agreed to a full year in space initially. He missed several important family milestones during his time away. Currently, there are no plans for more yearlong missions by NASA. Rubio’s record may stand for quite some time.

The three astronauts traveled a total of 157 million miles and orbited the Earth nearly 6,000 times since their launch last year in September.

