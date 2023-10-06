Lub neej hauv nroog

UK Satellite muab cov ntaub ntawv qhia txog qhov kub thiab txias los txhim kho kev yoog raws cua sov

Oct 6, 2023
A U.K. satellite called HotSat-1, launched in June by London-based company Satellite Vu (SatVu), has transmitted its initial images. These images provide finely tuned temperature data that could aid ground-based life in adapting to areas of intense heat. HotSat-1 is the first of an intended fleet of eight satellites that will form a network aimed at enhancing global heat maps. The SpaceX rocket carried HotSat-1 into space, departing from California.

SatVu claims that the thermal sensors on these satellites have the ability to measure the temperature on the ground with a resolution of 3.5 meters, surpassing the capabilities of any predecessors. This level of precision is sufficient not only to analyze the heat emanating from individual roofs and walls, but even tiny fragments of infrastructure.

The highly detailed temperature data obtained can have numerous applications. For instance, it can be useful in pinpointing poorly insulated buildings, improving the energy efficiency of factories and industrial sites, identifying heat islands within cities, and much more.

Among the satellite’s early images are a thermal video showcasing a train passing through Chicago, the heat generated by wildfires in Canada, and the temperature of parking lots in Las Vegas. SatVu has reportedly secured commitments worth over $120 million for the utilization of this data.

All in all, HotSat-1 is poised to play a vital role in providing accurate temperature information that will help various industries and researchers make informed decisions and develop measures to adapt to rising temperatures and changing climate conditions.

Cov Ntsiab Lus:
– Heat maps: Visual representations of temperature data that enable analysis of temperature patterns over a specific area.
– Insulation: Material or technique used to reduce the transfer of heat.
– Heat islands: Urban areas that experience significantly higher temperatures than surrounding rural areas due to human activities and infrastructure.

Qhov chaw:
– BBC: Temperature Data: UK Satellites Network to Help Development
– Satellite Vu: HotSat-1

