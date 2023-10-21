Lub Vera C. Rubin Observatory Discovers Asteroids nrog Tshiab Algorithm

By

Lub Vera C. Rubin Observatory, tau teem sijhawm pib ua haujlwm hauv 2025, tau nthuav tawm nws lub peev xwm tshawb pom lub hnub qub txawm tias ua ntej nws tshaj tawm. Cov kws tshawb fawb ntawm University of Washington tau tsim cov txheej txheem tshiab hu ua HelioLinc3D, uas tau ua tiav pom qhov ze-Lub Ntiaj Teb asteroid raws li ob peb daim duab. Lub algorithm ua haujlwm txuas ntau hmo, sib txuas cov ntaub ntawv los ntawm ntau hmo kom pom cov khoom tiag tiag siv cov kev soj ntsuam tsawg dua li cov cuab yeej tam sim no.

Lub Rubin Observatory tsom mus rau ob npaug ntawm cov neeg paub txog lub hnub qub thiab muaj peev xwm ua rau muaj kev phom sij (PHAs) hauv thawj ob peb lub hlis ntawm kev ua haujlwm. PHAs yog asteroids uas muaj orbits ze txaus rau lub ntiaj teb lub orbit uas lawv muaj peev xwm sib tsoo nrog peb ntiaj chaw. Nrog nws loj Simonyi Survey Telescope thiab lub ntiaj teb loj tshaj plaws ntses-qhov muag lens, lub soj ntsuam yuav ntes cov duab ntawm lub ntuj txhua peb hnub, tsim kwv yees li 20 terabytes ntawm cov ntaub ntawv ib hmo.

Heliolinc3D tau sim siv cov ntaub ntawv los ntawm ATLAS daim ntawv ntsuam xyuas ua los ntawm University of Hawai'i. Thaum lub sij hawm qhov kev xeem no, lub algorithm tau ntse txheeb xyuas lub PHA lub npe hu ua 2022 SF289, uas tau pom los ntawm ATLAS tab sis tsis tau txheeb xyuas tias yog ib yam khoom tshiab uas siv cov txheej txheem ib txwm muaj. Lub algorithm kuaj pom cov kev hloov hauv lub ntuj los ntawm kev rho tawm cov duab ua tiav thiab txheeb xyuas qhov sib txawv. Tom qab ntawd nws ntsuas qhov ci thiab qhov chaw ntawm qhov sib txawv no.

Ib cag los ntawm kev txheeb xyuas PHAs, Vera C. Rubin Observatory yuav tsum ua ntau yam kev tshawb pom hauv lub hnub ci, suav nrog Kuiper cov khoom siv thiab cov khoom uas muaj peev xwm loj dua interstellar. Lub chaw soj ntsuam yuav hloov pauv thaj chaw ntawm astronomy los ntawm kev ntes cov ntaub ntawv tsis tau muaj dua los thiab muab cov kws tshawb fawb txog kev nkag siab zoo rau peb lub hnub ci thiab dhau mus.

