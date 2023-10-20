Saib saum ntuj: Lub Kaum Hli 20-23

Tsab ntawv xov xwm no muab cov ntaub ntawv qhia txog kev soj ntsuam lub ntuj txij lub Kaum Hli 20-23, suav nrog cov haujlwm ntawm cov ntiaj chaw, kev pom ntawm lub hli, thiab Orionid meteor da dej.
Lub kaum hli ntuj 20
Mercury, lub ntiaj teb me tshaj plaws nyob rau hauv lub hnub ci, mus txog qhov sib txuas zoo tshaj plaws thiab yuav pom zoo li lub hnub qub yav tsaus ntuj thaum lub Kaum Ib Hlis.
Thaum lub qhov rais tsaus, nws tuaj yeem pom M1, Crab Nebula, uas yog cov seem ntawm lub hnub qub loj heev uas tau tawg nyob rau xyoo 1054. Lub nebula zoo nkaus li lub ntsej muag dawb nyob rau saum ntuj, thiab nws lub hauv nruab nrab pulsar tuaj yeem pom nrog qhov loj. telescope.
Lub kaum hli ntuj 21
Hmo no yog Lub Ntiaj Teb Saib Xyuas Lub Hli Hmo, thiab lub hli mus txog Lub Peb Hlis. Qhov no muaj cib fim zoo rau kev soj ntsuam raws li twilight ntog. Lub hli nyob rau hauv Sagittarius, siab nyob rau sab qab teb ntawm hnub poob thiab tsiv mus rau sab qab teb qab ntug.
Cov neeg soj ntsuam tuaj yeem nrhiav tus terminator, uas yog txoj kab faib qhov tsaus ntuj thiab lub teeb ntawm lub hli. Lub Apennine Roob thiab craters Archimedes, Autolycus, thiab Aristillus pom nyob ze ntawm txoj kab nruab nrab. Sab qab teb ntawm txoj kab nruab nrab, craters Albategnius thiab Hipparchus tuaj yeem pom.
Lub Orionid meteor da dej kuj nce siab rau hmo no, nrog lub sijhawm saib zoo tshaj plaws thaum sawv ntxov ntxov ntawm Lub Kaum Hli 22. Cov meteors pib los ntawm cov khib nyiab uas tau tso tseg los ntawm Halley's Comet thiab tuaj yeem pom nyob ze ntawm lub hnub qub Orion, nrog lub teeb ci nyob rau sab qaum teb sab hnub tuaj. Lub hnub qub Betelgeuse. Cov neeg soj ntsuam tuaj yeem xav pom 15 txog 20 meteors ib teev ua ntej hnub tuaj.
Lub kaum hli ntuj 22
Lub sijhawm zoo tshaj plaws los saib Orionid meteor da dej yog thaum sawv ntxov ntxov thaum 2 teev sawv ntxov thiab lub hnub tuaj hauv zos. Lub ntsiab lus radiant ntawm meteors yog nyob ze lub hnub qub Betelgeuse hauv Orion, thiab qhov kev pom zoo tshaj plaws yuav los ntawm 45 ° ntawm ob sab ntawm qhov taw tes no.
Cov neeg soj ntsuam yuav tsum pom lub ntuj tsaus uas pom tseeb ntawm sab qaum teb, sab hnub tuaj, thiab yav qab teb qab ntug thiab luam theej lub ntuj rau kev tua hnub qub. Astophotographers tseem tuaj yeem ntes cov meteors hauv lawv cov duab. Tus nqi ntawm meteors yuav tsum txhim kho thaum kaj ntug tuaj txog.
Lub kaum hli ntuj 23
Venus ncav cuag qhov loj tshaj plaws sab hnub poob elongation thaum 7 teev tsaus ntuj EDT, tshwm ntawm kwv yees li 46 ° los ntawm Lub Hnub. Lub ntiaj teb kuj mus txog dichotomy, tshwm ib nrab lit. Cov neeg soj ntsuam tuaj yeem sib piv Venus qhov tshwm sim nyob rau ob peb hnub tom ntej no los txiav txim seb thaum twg nws zoo li ib nrab teeb.
Venus tam sim no pom zoo li lub hnub qub thaum sawv ntxov thiab yuav txuas ntxiv mus rau ob peb hnub tom ntej.
Qhov chaw:
- Astronomy: Roen Kelly