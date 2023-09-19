New Project aims to Harness Hydrogen from Rocks for Clean Energy

Ib txoj haujlwm tshiab peb xyoos tau txais los ntawm Grantham Foundation rau Kev Tiv Thaiv Ib puag ncig tab tom pib ntawm CU Boulder los tshawb txog qhov muaj peev xwm ntawm kev siv hydrogen los ntawm pob zeb los muab lub zog huv thoob ntiaj teb. Lub hom phiaj yog txhawm rau tshawb xyuas qhov tsim ntawm "geologic" hydrogen, uas yog tsim thaum dej sib xyaw nrog cov nplua nuj hlau nplua nuj nyob hauv lub ntiaj teb lub pob zeb.
Geologic hydrogen muaj peev xwm los ua ib qho chaw muaj txiaj ntsig rau lub zog ruaj khov vim tias nws tsis tso cov pa hauv tsev cog khoom thaum hlawv, dej tsuas yog cov khoom lag luam xwb. Lub hom phiaj tseem ceeb ntawm txoj haujlwm yog los txiav txim siab seb cov hydrogen deposits tuaj yeem raug coj mus rau qhov chaw txaus kom tau raws li qhov xav tau ntawm lub zog thoob ntiaj teb.
Pab pawg tshawb fawb, suav nrog cov kws tshaj lij los ntawm CU Boulder, Columbia University, Montana State University, University of Southampton, thiab lub tuam txhab pib Eden GeoPower, yuav ua kev sim ob qho tib si hauv chav kuaj thiab hauv av los txhawb lub ntiaj teb los tsim cov hydrogen ntau dua. Lub hom phiaj yog kom rov ua dua lub ntuj tsim subsurface kom ze li sai tau.
Qhov kev thov rau hydrogen yog nce, spurring cov kws tshawb fawb los tshawb nrhiav lwm qhov chaw tshaj li cov txheej txheem ib txwm muaj. Kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no qhia tau hais tias tej zaum yuav muaj ntau cov deposits ntawm geological hydrogen zais hauv av, muaj peev xwm ua tau raws li tib neeg cov kua roj xav tau rau ntau pua xyoo.
Peb tes num yuav koom nrog drilling boreholes thiab txhaj dej rau hauv cov pob zeb uas muaj hlau nplua nuj los pib tshuaj lom neeg thiab tsim cov hydrogen ntau dua. Kev ntsuas kuj tseem yuav raug coj los tiv thaiv cov kab mob los ntawm kev noj cov roj uas tsim tawm tshiab.
Raws li kev coj noj coj ua ntawm Dr. Alexis Templeton, tus kws tshaj lij hauv kev kawm txog thaj chaw subsurface, pab pawg tshawb fawb yuav ua tib zoo saib xyuas cov txheej txheem kom ntseeg tau tias tsis muaj kev cuam tshuam ib puag ncig. Lub hom phiaj yog los txiav txim siab seb geological hydrogen yog qhov muaj txiaj ntsig thiab muaj txiaj ntsig zoo ntawm lub zog huv uas tuaj yeem ua tsis tu ncua hauv ib puag ncig lub luag haujlwm.
Txoj haujlwm no ua raws li lub zeem muag ntawm CU Boulder Lub Tsev Haujlwm Saib Xyuas Kev Tshawb Fawb Geological los ua lub luag haujlwm siv lub ntiaj teb cov peev txheej ntuj thiab pab txhawb rau lub neej yav tom ntej ntawm lub zog ruaj khov rau ntau tiam neeg tom ntej.
Qhov chaw:
- Grantham Foundation rau Kev Tiv Thaiv Ib puag ncig
- CU Boulder Department of Geological Sciences
- Teb Chaws Asmeskas Geological Survey