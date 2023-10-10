Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Lub peev xwm ntawm Alfvén Nkoj hauv Taming Runaway Electrons rau Fusion Zog

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 10, 2023
Lub peev xwm ntawm Alfvén Nkoj hauv Taming Runaway Electrons rau Fusion Zog

Harnessing the power of fusion holds great promise as a clean and virtually limitless source of energy. However, achieving a fusion reaction on Earth requires heating matter to extreme temperatures, creating a superheated plasma. The challenge lies in maintaining the stability of the plasma, as disruptions can occur, leading to the release of runaway electrons and damage to the reactor.

In a recent study, scientists from the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) proposed a solution to mitigate the damage caused by disruptions. By focusing on runaway electrons, which are one of the most detrimental components of disruptions, the researchers found that these electrons generate a unique type of electromagnetic wave within the plasma called Alfvén waves. These waves, first predicted by Swedish physicist Hannes Alfvén, act as brakes for the high-energy electrons, slowing down their potentially destructive growth.

The discovery of Alfvén waves provides hope for developing safer and more efficient fusion reactors. Their effectiveness in curbing the formation of runaway electrons depends on various plasma parameters, which can be influenced by reactor design. While there are no concrete proposals for implementation yet, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in France and the DIII-D and ASDEX Upgrade reactors are potential candidates for experimental applications.

This breakthrough not only honors Alfvén’s legacy, but also opens the door to a new era of fusion reactor design. As scientists continue to explore the potential of Alfvén waves, we may be one step closer to achieving clean and abundant energy through fusion.

Reference: Chang Liu et al, Self-Consistent Simulation of the Excitation of Compressional Alfvén Eigenmodes and Runaway Electron Diffusion in Tokamak Disruptions, Phys. Rev. Lett (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.085102

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Science

Nkag siab txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm ncuav qab zib hauv Online Privacy

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Fragility ntawm Environmental Sensors nyob rau hauv High-Risk Areas

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA's Psyche Spacecraft Launch Tej zaum yuav qeeb vim huab cua phem

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Science

Nkag siab txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm ncuav qab zib hauv Online Privacy

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Fragility ntawm Environmental Sensors nyob rau hauv High-Risk Areas

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA's Psyche Spacecraft Launch Tej zaum yuav qeeb vim huab cua phem

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Tshawb Pom Ze Lub Ntiaj Teb Asteroid 2023 TF4

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments