Cov ntaub ntawv mus qhov twg thaum nws ntog rau hauv lub qhov dub?

Raws li Einstein's General Relativity, txhua yam uas hla qhov xwm txheej ntawm lub qhov dub yuav ploj mus ib txhis. Nws ntxiv rau qhov loj, nqi, thiab lub zog ntawm lub qhov dub tab sis tsis tuaj yeem khiav tawm. Txawm li cas los xij, peb txoj kev nkag siab ntawm quantum physics qhia peb tias muaj ntau yam xav txog. Cov qhov dub tsis zoo li qub tab sis evaporate dhau sijhawm, emitting Hawking hluav taws xob. Qhov no ua rau cov lus nug txog dab tsi tshwm sim rau cov ntaub ntawv uas tau mus rau hauv kev tsim lub qhov dub.
Thaum physicists tham txog cov ntaub ntawv, lawv tsis yog hais txog cov hlua ntawm cov tsiaj ntawv lossis cov lej. Nws kuj tseem tuaj yeem suav nrog quantum xeev, xeev entangled, cov cim qhia kev ua txhaum cai, thiab kev ntsuas ntawm lub cev entropy. Entropy ntsuas tus naj npawb ntawm kev npaj tau ntawm quantum system.
Nyob rau hauv cov ntaub ntawv ntawm lub qhov dub, yog cov ntaub ntawv poob rau hauv, zoo li yuav ploj mus ib txhis. Txawm li cas los xij, muaj cov lus pom zoo tias cov ntaub ntawv tuaj yeem tshwm sim thaum lub qhov dub evaporates. Qhov no yog raws li lub tswv yim hais tias entangled particles tuav ib tug zais kev twb kev txuas nyob rau hauv lub txheej xwm ntug.
Tab sis lub qhov dub cov ntaub ntawv paradox tseem unsolved. Txoj hmoo ntawm cov ntaub ntawv hauv lub qhov dub tseem yog qhov tsis paub. Nrhiav kev daws teeb meem rau qhov kev tsis sib haum xeeb no yog ib qho nyuaj tshaj plaws hauv physics.
Hauv cov ntsiab lus, raws li General Relativity, txhua yam uas poob rau hauv lub qhov dub yuav ploj mus ib txhis. Txawm li cas los xij, quantum physics qhia tias cov ntaub ntawv tseem tuaj yeem khaws cia thiab nkag mus rau hauv cov hluav taws xob tawm thaum lub qhov dub evaporates. Qhov tsis paub daws teeb meem no, lub npe hu ua lub qhov dub cov ntaub ntawv tsis sib xws, tseem yog lub ntsiab lus ntawm kev tshawb fawb hnyav thiab kev sib cav hauv thaj tsam ntawm physics.
Qhov chaw:
- Annelisa Leinbach, atdigit / Adobe Stock
- Htkym & Dholm/Wikimedia Commons
- BBC Worldwide/GIPHY