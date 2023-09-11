Ib qho kev xav txawv: Puas yog lub ntiaj teb me dua li peb xav?

Raws li kev tshawb fawb tshiab, lub ntiaj teb uas pom tau tias yuav yog qhov feem ntau ntawm qhov muaj. Txawm hais tias feem ntau cov kws tshawb fawb cosmologists ntseeg tias peb lub kaum ntse ntse ntawm lub ntiaj teb tsuas yog ib feem me me ntawm qhov loj dua lossis txawm tias tsis kawg, txoj kev tshawb no sib cav lwm yam.

Ib qho laj thawj vim li cas cov kws tshawb fawb tau ntev los ntseeg tias lub ntiaj teb loj yog vim kev faib cov pawg galaxy. Yog tias lub ntiaj teb tsuas yog txuas mus rau qhov peb tuaj yeem pom, galaxies dhau ntawm peb qhov kev pom tau yuav tsis raug rub los ntawm lub zog gravitational ntawm peb, tsim kom muaj cov qauv sib txawv asymmetrical. Txawm li cas los xij, galaxies pawg sib npaug ntawm qhov loj thoob plaws lub ntiaj teb pom, qhia txog homogeneity thiab isotropy.

Spacetime kuj taw qhia rau lub ntiaj teb loj dua. Yog hais tias lub sij hawm spacetime tsis tiaj tus, peb txoj kev xaav ntawm cov galaxies nyob deb yuav txawv txav, ua rau lawv tshwm sim ntau dua lossis me dua li qhov lawv muaj tiag. Qhov tseeb tias cov galaxies nyob deb tsuas tshwm sim me ntsis loj dua vim qhov kev nthuav dav cosmic qhia tias lub cosmos yuav tsum muaj tsawg kawg yog 400 npaug loj dua li lub ntiaj teb pom.

Tsis tas li ntawd, lub cosmic microwave keeb kwm yav dhau, uas yog ze li ntawm lub cev dub zoo meej, nthuav tawm cov duab dhos ua si. Qhov kub hloov pauv me me ib sab, nws zoo ib yam li nws yuav tsum yog. Los piav txog qhov no, astronomers tau hais txog kev nce nqi ntawm cosmic thaum ntxov tom qab lub Big Bang. Yog tias tus qauv no yog qhov tseeb, ces lub ntiaj teb yuav nyob ib ncig ntawm 10 ^ 26 lub sij hawm loj dua qhov peb tuaj yeem soj ntsuam.

Txawm li cas los xij, qhov kev tshawb fawb tshiab no tshawb txog txoj hlua txoj hlua thiab lub tswv yim ntawm "swampland." Txoj hlua txoj kev xav, ib phau ntawm txoj kev ua lej, pab tsim cov qauv ntawm lub cev. Qee txoj hlua txoj kev xav ua qauv zoo dua li lwm tus, nrog qee qhov ua tau zoo nrog quantum gravity thiab lwm tus tsis. Feem ntau cov qauv kev lag luam kev lag luam poob rau hauv "swampland," qhia tias lawv tsis muaj kev vam meej.

Cov kws tshawb fawb ntawm qhov kev tshawb fawb no qhia txog lub tswv yim ntawm cov txheej txheem siab dua nyob rau hauv txoj hlua txoj hlua los piav qhia lub ntiaj teb yam tsis muaj kev nce nqi hauv cosmic thaum ntxov. Txoj hauv kev no tso cai rau lub qab ntuj khwb tsuas yog ib puas lossis ib txhiab npaug loj dua qhov peb tuaj yeem soj ntsuam. Thaum txoj kev tshawb fawb no nthuav tawm qhov kev xav txawv, kev tshawb fawb ntxiv thiab kev soj ntsuam yuav tsum tau ua kom paub meej lossis tawm tsam cov kev tshawb pom no.

Qhov chaw:

- Cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb ntawm tsab xov xwm yog ua raws li "Lub logarithmic pom ntawm lub Ntiaj Teb" los ntawm Pablo Carlos Budassi.

- Cov duab siv nyob rau hauv tsab xov xwm tau muab tso rau Nick Strobel thiab APS / Alan Stonebraker.