Cov pob zeb qub qub nthuav tawm kev nkag siab rau hauv Supercontinent Cycle

Hauv kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no los ntawm cov kws tshawb fawb ntawm University of Witwatersrand, geochemical tsom xam thiab kev sib tham ntawm kev suav nrog hauv pob zeb diamond tau tso lub teeb pom kev ntawm kev tsim thiab kev tsiv teb tsaws ntawm supercontinent Gondwana thaum ub. Cov kev tshawb pom no muab kev nkag siab zoo rau cov txheej txheem nyuaj uas ua rau lub ntiaj teb ntog.

Txoj kev tshawb no tus kws sau ntawv, Karen Smit, piav qhia tias cov pob zeb diamond tsim nyob rau hauv qhov tob tob hauv qab Gondwana thaum lub teb chaws loj tau npog South Ncej, nruab nrab ntawm 650-450 lab xyoo dhau los. Tus tswv tsev pob zeb rau cov pob zeb diamond tau dhau los ua buoyant thaum lub sij hawm tsim pob zeb diamond, thauj cov khoom siv mantle nrog rau cov pob zeb diamond lawv tus kheej. Cov khoom no ces pab txhawb kev loj hlob ntawm lub supercontinent los ntawm hauv qab no.

Raws li Gondwana pib sib cais nyob ib ncig ntawm 120 lab xyoo dhau los, cov pob zeb diamond, nqa cov pob zeb me me ntawm tus tswv tsev, tau coj mus rau lub ntiaj teb saum npoo los ntawm kev kub ntxhov volcanic eruptions. Cov kev tawg no, uas tshwm sim nyob rau niaj hnub no Brazil thiab Western Africa, coincide nrog cov chaw ntawm cov continental fragments ntawm Gondwana. Qhov no qhia tau hais tias cov pob zeb diamond tsiv nrog ntau qhov chaw ntawm lub teb chaws supercontinent thaum nws tawg mus, ua "glued" rau lawv cov hauv paus.

Txoj kev tshawb no qhia tau hais tias cov pob zeb diamond taug kev dav dav thiab kab rov tav nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb, taug qab kev tsim thiab evolution ntawm lub supercontinent. Cov keeb kwm nyuaj no tseem qhia tau tias muaj peev xwm tshiab ntawm kev loj hlob ntawm sab av loj, raws li cov ntaub ntawv tseem ceeb ntawm cov tub ntxhais hluas tau lees paub rau cov hauv paus hniav ntawm cov keeb kwm yav dhau los, thickening thiab welding lawv ua ke.

Pob zeb diamonds ua lub luag haujlwm tshwj xeeb hauv kev nkag siab lub ntiaj teb cov txheej txheem geological vim lawv lub zog thiab kav ntev. Lawv yog ib qho ntawm ob peb cov zaub mov uas tuaj yeem muaj sia nyob thiab sau cov voj voog qub ntawm kev tsim thiab kev puas tsuaj cuam tshuam nrog supercontinents.

Txoj kev tshawb nrhiav qhov kev tshawb pom kuj muaj kev nkag siab txog cov phaj tectonics thiab cov txheej txheem geological tob. Supercontinents, xws li Gondwana, tuaj yeem cuam tshuam qhov sib sib zog nqus dej hiav txwv phaj subduction, tus tsav tsheb tseem ceeb ntawm phaj tectonics. Kev nkag siab txog cov txheej txheem no tau nyuaj, tab sis kev soj ntsuam ntawm cov pob zeb qub qub muab lub qhov rais ncaj qha rau hauv lub ntiaj teb kev ua haujlwm sib sib zog nqus thiab lawv txoj kev sib raug zoo rau lub voj voog supercontinent.

Qhov chaw:

- University of Witwatersrand