NASA ceeb toom txog qhov muaj peev xwm geomagnetic cua daj cua dub raws li CME mus rau lub ntiaj teb

NASA tau tshaj tawm cov lus ceeb toom ntawm qhov muaj peev xwm geomagnetic cua daj cua dub los ntawm Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) tsis ntev los no tau tso tawm los ntawm tshav ntuj AR3467. Txawm hais tias CME tsis yog nyob rau hauv kev sib tsoo ncaj qha nrog lub ntiaj teb, cov kws tshaj lij ntseeg tias nws tseem yuav muaj kev cuam tshuam ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb.

Sunspots yog ib ntus phenomena ntawm lub hnub lub photosphere yam ntxwv los ntawm txias txias thiab sib nqus kev ua si. Cov hnub ci no txuas nrog thaj tsam ntawm lub zog sib nqus sib nqus hu ua magnetic filaments. Thaum Lub Kaum Hli 16th, hnub ci AR3467 tau ntsib qhov sib nqus filament tawg, tso tawm lub zog tawg rau hauv qhov chaw.

Lub CME yog qhov tawg loj heev ntawm lub hnub ci cua thiab cov chaw sib nqus uas nce siab tshaj hnub ci corona lossis raug tso tawm rau hauv qhov chaw. Cov CMEs no tuaj yeem taug kev mus rau lub ntiaj teb, nqa cov khoom muaj zog thiab muaj feem cuam tshuam rau peb lub ntiaj teb magnetosphere.

NASA tus qauv tshiab tshaj tawm qhia tias CME uas tshwm sim los ntawm tshav ntuj AR3467 qhov tawg tuaj yeem ua rau lub ntsej muag pom lub ntiaj teb thaum Lub Kaum Hli 19th, uas tuaj yeem ua rau me me G1-chav kawm geomagnetic cua daj cua dub. Thaum qhov no suav hais tias yog cua daj cua dub me, nws tseem tuaj yeem muaj qhov cuam tshuam tseem ceeb xws li cuam tshuam rau kev sib txuas lus satellite, kev hloov pauv me me hauv cov phiaj xwm hluav taws xob, thiab cov tsos ntawm auroras zoo nkauj ntawm qhov siab dua latitudes.

Txawm hais tias lub hom phiaj CME no tsis yog qhov kev txhawj xeeb loj, NASA hais txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev saib xyuas lub hnub ci tsis tu ncua. Lawv ntiav ib lub network ntawm lub hnub ci kev soj ntsuam kom tsis tu ncua saib lub hnub, tshawb xyuas ntau yam tshwm sim los ntawm nws cov huab cua sab nrauv mus rau nws qhov chaw turbulent. NASA lub luag haujlwm xws li Solar Dynamics Observatory, Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory, thiab Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph, thiab lwm yam, pab txhawb rau qhov kev soj ntsuam hnub ci tsis tu ncua.

Tau qhov twg los: SpaceWeather.com