Cov duab xav tsis thoob uas tau ntes los ntawm NASA's DSCOVR Satellite Qhia Lub Hnub Ci Hnub Ci los ntawm ib lab mais deb

NASA's EPIC (Lub Ntiaj Teb Polychromatic Imaging Lub Koob Yees Duab) duab, nyob rau ntawm DSCOVR (Deep Space Climate Observatory) satellite, tau ntes cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm hnub ci hnub ci hnub ci ntawm ib lab mais deb. Daim duab qhia txog thaj chaw tsaus nti thoob plaws Tebchaws Meskas, tshwm sim los ntawm tus duab ntxoov ntxoo ntawm lub hli thaum nws hla nruab nrab ntawm lub ntiaj teb thiab lub hnub.
DSCOVR, uas yog koom ua ke los ntawm NASA, NOAA, thiab US Air Force, tau tsim los ntawm SpaceX hauv xyoo 2015. Nws lub hom phiaj tseem ceeb yog saib xyuas hnub ci cua rau huab cua huab cua huab cua, tab sis nws kuj ntes cov duab ntawm lub ntiaj teb. Lub satellite nyob ntawm Lagrange Point 1, thaj chaw gravitationally ruaj khov txog ib lab mais ntawm lub ntiaj teb.
Ib qho hnub ci dab noj hnub tshwm sim thaum lub ntiaj teb, lub hli, thiab lub hnub sib dhos hauv txoj hauv kev uas tsim cov duab ntxoov ntxoo lunar thiab "lub nplhaib ntawm hluav taws." Tsis zoo li tag nrho hnub ci dab noj hnub uas lub hli thaiv lub hnub tag nrho, thaum lub hnub ci ntsa iab, lub hli tsuas yog ib feem npog lub hnub lub disk, tsim lub nplhaib ci nyob ib ncig ntawm nws. Qhov tshwm sim no feem ntau piav raws li "lub nplhaib ntawm hluav taws."
Lub ncov ntawm lub hnub ci dab noj hnub tsuas yog pom nyob rau hauv ib txoj kab nqaim uas ncav cuag cuaj lub xeev Asmeskas, los ntawm Oregon mus rau Texas. Ib feem ntawm Central thiab South America kuj tuaj yeem ua pov thawj qhov kev tshwm sim. Saib cov dab noj hnub kom nyab xeeb yuav tsum tau siv cov tsom iav tshwj xeeb lossis cov neeg saib.
Cov duab ntes los ntawm EPIC imager muaj qhov tshwj xeeb thiab ua rau pom kev pom ntawm lub hnub ci eclipse, qhia txog kev zoo nkauj tsis txaus ntseeg thiab kev xav ntawm ntuj ceeb tsheej ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb.
