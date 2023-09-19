Ua tim khawv txog Cov Teeb Pom Kev Zoo Sab Hnub Tuaj hauv Ireland thiab Northern Ireland

Lub teeb sab qaum teb, yog ib qho chaw zoo nkauj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb, tuaj yeem pom hauv ntau qhov chaw thoob plaws tebchaws Ireland thiab Northern Ireland. Txawm hais tias tsis muaj kev lav phib xaub ntawm kev pom lub teeb pom kev zoo nkauj no, lub equinox yav tom ntej nyob rau lub Cuaj Hli 23 tuaj yeem muab txoj hauv kev zoo dua, raws li David Moore, tus kws kho ntawm Astronomy Ireland magazine. Cov xwm txheej hauv lub ntiaj teb magnetic teb thiab qaij ntawm lub ntiaj teb nyob rau lub sijhawm no ua rau muaj peev xwm pom lub aurora.
Lub ntug dej hiav txwv sab qaum teb sab qaum teb ntawm Northern Ireland suav tias yog ib qho chaw zoo tshaj plaws rau kev soj ntsuam lub teeb, vim tsis muaj lub nroog teeb pom kev nyob deb thiab qhov kev pom pom zoo li dej hiav txwv Atlantic. Mayo, uas tseem muaj qhov pom dej hiav txwv, yog lwm qhov chaw zoo rau pom lub teeb sab qaum teb. Txawm li cas los xij, lub ntuj ntshiab yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev saib los ntawm txhua qhov chaw hauv lub tebchaws.
Cov txheej txheem ntawm aurora pib nrog lub hnub ci flares ntawm lub hnub, uas tso tawm ntau lab tons ntawm hluav taws xob mus rau qhov chaw. Cov atomic particles ncav cuag lub ntiaj teb huab cua tom qab kwv yees li ob hnub thiab raug rub mus rau sab qaum teb thiab sab qab teb ntawm lub ntiaj teb magnetic teb. Raws li lawv sib tsoo nrog cov atoms thiab molecules nyob rau hauv cov huab cua, lawv tsim cov xim vibrant uas ua rau sab qaum teb teeb.
Qhov kev siv ntawm lub teeb nyob ntawm qhov kev ua haujlwm ntawm cov khoom, nrog rau cov duab oval uas tsim nyob ib ncig ntawm North Ncej. Muaj tsawg zaus, thaum muaj lub hnub ci tawg loj, lub nplhaib nthuav dav thiab tuaj yeem ncav cuag sab qab teb ntawm Ireland. Txhawm rau kom muaj feem ntau ntawm kev saib lub aurora, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom nyob deb ntawm tib neeg tsim teeb. Nyob hauv ib lub nroog lossis lub nroog tsuas yog muab qhov pom ntawm qhov pom loj, thaum qhov chaw tsaus nti hauv lub tebchaws muaj qhov pom zoo dua.
Astronomy Ireland khiav qhov kev ceeb toom aurora, muab kev hloov tshiab txhua hnub ntawm lub ntuj thiab muaj peev xwm pom lub teeb sab qaum teb. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias lub aurora tuaj yeem pom txhua lub sijhawm thaum hmo ntuj, nrog lub sijhawm ntev txij li ob peb teev mus rau tag nrho hmo ntuj.
Txawm hais tias huab cua nyob hauv tebchaws Ireland feem ntau muaj kev sib tw, ob peb xyoos tom ntej no tau cog lus tias yuav pom cov teeb pom kev sab qaum teb, vim tias lub hnub txoj haujlwm tau teem rau siab kawg rau xyoo 2025. Yog li, ua tib zoo saib saum ntuj thiab cia siab rau hmo ntuj kom pom qhov txaus ntshai no. inspiring ntuj phenomenon.
Qhov chaw:
- Astronomy Ireland magazine