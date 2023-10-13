Satellite Signals: Kev hem thawj rau Astronomy thiab peb txoj kev nkag siab ntawm lub ntiaj teb

Satellites have become a common sight in the night sky in recent years, with thousands launched into Earth orbit and tens of thousands more planned for the future. However, this increase in satellite activity is posing a significant risk to our connection to the cosmos and has raised concerns among astronomers.

Researchers from Curtin University conducted a study to examine the radio signals emitted by Starlink satellites, a mega-constellation aimed at providing global satellite coverage. In their research, they found that these satellites were “leaking” radio signals that interfered with radio astronomy. Even in a designated “radio quiet zone” in Western Australia, the satellite emissions were found to be brighter than any natural source in the sky.

One of the key issues is that radio telescopes, which are used in astronomy to detect faint signals from distant celestial objects, are highly sensitive and can pick up interference from even weak radio transmitters. The unexpected and unintended frequencies of the signals emitted by Starlink satellites can severely impact the ability of radio telescopes to observe and study the universe.

This interference is particularly concerning for the Square Kilometer Array (SKA), the largest radio observatory project ever undertaken. The construction of this project has already begun in Western Australia, and the interference from satellite signals poses a significant threat to its success.

While satellite operators are not currently breaking any rules and the regulations around the use of the radio spectrum are complex, there is a need for satellite operators to address this issue and mitigate the generation of interfering signals. SpaceX, the operator of the Starlink satellite constellation, has made improvements to reduce the reflectivity of the satellites, but further efforts are needed to significantly reduce the emissions in radio wavelengths.

Preserving humanity’s future view of the universe and enabling important discoveries and technologies relies on the cooperation and willingness of satellite operators to address this issue. While regulations might evolve slowly, it is important for ongoing engagement between researchers and operators to find solutions that minimize interference with radio astronomy.

Title: Satellite Signals: A Threat to Astronomy and Our Understanding of the Universe

Source: Kev Sib Tham