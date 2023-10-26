Unveiling the Intricacies of Cellular Protein Degradation: A Gateway to Novel Therapeutics

By

Cov kws tshawb fawb los ntawm Stanford University tau ua qhov kev tshawb nrhiav pom hauv thaj tsam ntawm cellular protein degradation, ua rau lub teeb pom kev ntawm cov txheej txheem uas tau ntev dhau los ua kom nkag siab ntxaws. Qhov kev paub tshiab no tuav lub peev xwm loj heev rau kev txhim kho kev kho mob rau lub hnub nyoog ntsig txog kev mob, kab mob autoimmune, kho mob qog noj ntshav, thiab lysosomal cia mob.

Proteins, lub luag haujlwm ntawm cellular muaj nuj nqi, ua si ob qho tib si muaj txiaj ntsig thiab kev puas tsuaj hauv tib neeg lub cev. Thaum lawv koom nrog hauv kev zom zaub mov thiab kho cov leeg, lawv tuaj yeem pab txhawb kev loj hlob ntawm cov qog, Alzheimer's disease, thiab mob plawv. Raws li kev lig kev cai, cov tshuaj tau tsim los tiv thaiv cov proteins los ntawm kev thaiv lawv cov chaw nquag, tab sis txoj hauv kev no tsuas yog txwv rau cov proteins uas cuam tshuam nrog cov hlwb. Cov txheej txheem qib siab tshaj plaws hu ua proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs) tau tshwm sim, tso cai rau qhov kev puas tsuaj ntawm cov teeb meem hauv cov cellular hauv lysosomes, cell's protein "ntoo chipper."

Txawm li cas los xij, PROTACs tsuas yog tsom cov proteins uas twb muaj nyob hauv lub cell, tawm hauv ib feem tseem ceeb ntawm cov hom phiaj kho mob. Tsis ntev los no, cov kws tshawb fawb ntawm Stanford tau qhia txog lysosome targeting chimeras (LYTACs) los hais txog qhov kev txwv no, ua rau muaj kev txheeb xyuas thiab cim cov proteins uas muaj cov kab mob ntxiv rau kev puas tsuaj. Thaum qhov kev tawg no tau qhib txoj hauv kev tshiab rau kev tshawb nrhiav thiab kho tshuaj, cov txheej txheem hauv qab tseem tsis meej, cuam tshuam qhov kev ua kom zoo dua qub thiab kev kwv yees ntawm LYTAC kev ua tau zoo.

Hauv kev tshawb fawb luam tawm hauv Kev Tshawb Fawb, cov kws tshawb fawb tau ua haujlwm CRISPR tshuaj ntsuam genetic tshuaj ntsuam xyuas cov cellular yam koom nrog hauv LYTAC-mediated protein degradation. Lawv cov kev tshawb fawb tau qhia txog kev sib raug zoo ntawm cov theem ntawm neddylated cullin 3 (CUL3) - cov protein ua lub luag haujlwm rau cellular proteins - thiab cov txiaj ntsig ntawm LYTACs. Cov qib siab ntawm neddylated CUL3 tau cuam tshuam nrog kev ua tau zoo ntawm LYTAC. Kuj ceeb tias, qhov kev tshawb pom no qhia tau hais tias kev kuaj pom muaj neddylated CUL3 tuaj yeem ua qhov kev ntsuas ntsuas rau tus neeg mob teb rau LYTAC txoj kev kho.

Tsis tas li ntawd, cov kws tshawb fawb tau txheeb xyuas qhov cuam tshuam rau LYTACs - proteins bearing mannose 6-phosphates (M6Ps). Cov proteins no, destined rau lysosomes, tuav receptors ntawm lub xov tooj ntawm tes, tiv thaiv LYTAC khi. Los ntawm inhibiting M6P biosynthesis, cov kws tshawb fawb tau pom qhov nce ntawm cov receptors uas tsis muaj neeg nyob, tsim kom muaj lub sijhawm rau LYTACs los nyiag cov receptors no thiab pab txhawb cov protein degradation.

Cov kev nce qib no tsis yog tsuas yog txhim kho lub peev xwm ntawm LYTAC-raws li kev kho mob tab sis tseem tuav cov lus cog tseg rau kev daws cov teeb meem tsis txaus lysosome, cov kab mob caj ces yam ntxwv los ntawm qhov tsis txaus lossis tsis ua haujlwm ntawm lysosomal enzymes. Los ntawm kev txhim kho kev xa cov enzymes hloov mus rau lysosomes, kev nkag siab ntawm LYTAC cov txheej txheem tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev kho mob zoo dua rau cov teeb meem debilitating no.

Hauv kev xaus, qhov kev tshawb nrhiav tob tob ntawm cov tshuab ntawm tes ua lub luag haujlwm rau kev tsom mus rau cov protein degradation tau nthuav tawm cov peev txheej tshiab rau kev tsim tshuaj thiab kev kho mob. Armed nrog cov kev paub no, cov kws tshawb fawb tuaj yeem ua kom zoo dua LYTACs, coj peb ib kauj ruam los ze zog rau kev tawm tsam ntau yam kab mob uas tau ua rau muaj teeb meem loj hauv kev kho mob.

FAQ

lysosomes yog dab tsi? Lysosomes yog cellular organelles lub luag hauj lwm rau degrading thiab recycling ntau molecules, nrog rau cov proteins, rog, thiab carbohydrates. Lawv ua haujlwm raws li lub xovtooj ntawm cov khib nyiab pov tseg. lysosomal storage disorders yog dab tsi? Lysosomal storage disorders yog cov kab mob uas tsis tshua muaj tshwm sim los ntawm qhov tsis txaus lossis ua haujlwm tsis zoo ntawm lysosomal enzymes. Qhov no ua rau muaj cov tshuaj lom nyob rau hauv cov hlwb, ua rau cov ntaub so ntswg thiab lub cev puas tsuaj. LYTAC txoj kev kho mob ua haujlwm li cas? LYTACs yog cov molecules tsim los khi rau cov receptors tshwj xeeb ntawm lub xov tooj ntawm tes, kos cov proteins rau degradation hauv lysosomes. Txoj kev no tso cai rau lub hom phiaj degradation ntawm extracellular proteins. Dab tsi yog neddylated CUL3? Neddylated CUL3 yog hais txog ib daim ntawv hloov kho ntawm cullin 3, cov protein uas ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev sau cov cellular proteins rau degradation. Qib ntawm neddylated CUL3 cuam tshuam nrog kev ua haujlwm ntawm LYTACs. Cov kev tshawb pom no tuaj yeem cuam tshuam dab tsi rau kev kho mob? Cov kev tshawb pom ua los ntawm cov kws tshawb fawb hauv Stanford muab cov kev nkag siab zoo rau kev txhim kho LYTAC-raws li kev kho mob zoo dua. Tsis tas li ntawd, kev nkag siab txog cov txheej txheem hauv qab ntawm cov protein degradation tuaj yeem pab kho cov kab mob lysosome tsis txaus.