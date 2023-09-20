Nkag siab txog Kev Nyab Xeeb Kev Nyab Xeeb ntawm Chaw Mus Los thiab tsim cov tswv yim txo qis

Nrog NASA thiab lwm lub chaw haujlwm hauv qhov chaw npaj ua haujlwm ntau dua rau qhov chaw, qhov xav tau kom nkag siab thiab txo qis kev noj qab haus huv ntawm qhov chaw mus ncig yog qhov tseem ceeb zuj zus. Raws li tus kws kho mob kinesiologist ua haujlwm nrog astronauts, kuv tau kawm txog qhov cuam tshuam ntawm qhov chaw ntawm tib neeg lub cev thiab lub hlwb, thiab kuv tau koom nrog NASA qhov project tsom los daws cov teeb meem no rau yav tom ntej missions mus rau Mars.
Ib qho kev pheej hmoo loj ntawm kev mus ncig hauv qhov chaw yog raug hluav taws xob hauv qhov chaw. Thaum lub ntiaj teb magnetosphere muab kev tiv thaiv los ntawm cosmic hluav taws xob, astronauts mus dhau qhov chaw nres tsheb thoob ntiaj teb yuav ntsib cov hluav taws xob txuas ntxiv mus. Qhov no tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev puas tsuaj rau lub paj hlwb thiab cov hlab plawv, uas ua rau muaj kab mob plawv thiab lub hlwb puas. NASA tab tom tsim cov thev naus laus zis, xws li siv cov khoom siv xws li Kevlar thiab polyethylene hauv cov dav hlau thiab cov khoom siv dav hlau, los tiv thaiv cov neeg caij nkoj los ntawm hluav taws xob. Qee cov zaub mov thiab tshuaj ntxiv, xws li enterade, kuj tseem tuaj yeem pab txo qis qhov cuam tshuam ntawm hluav taws xob.
Lwm qhov kev sib tw ntawm qhov chaw mus ncig yog qhov hloov pauv hauv lub ntiajteb txawj nqus. Astronauts ntsib cov leeg nqaij thiab cov pob txha hloov vim tsis muaj lub ntiajteb txawj nqus. Txhawm rau txo cov teebmeem no, cov kws tshawb fawb tau muab tshuaj ntxiv xws li bisphosphonate, uas pab tiv thaiv cov pob txha tawg. Microgravity tseem cuam tshuam rau kev ncig thiab tuaj yeem ua rau cov kua dej hloov mus rau lub taub hau, ua rau lub hlwb compression thiab muaj peev xwm ua rau muaj kev cuam tshuam rau kev sib txuas nrog neuro-ocular syndrome. Cov kws tshawb fawb tab tom tshawb nrhiav kev siv tshwj xeeb "cov ris tsho" los faib cov kua dej hauv txoj hauv kev zoo ib yam li lub ntiaj teb lub ntiajteb txawj nqus.
Ntxiv nrog rau kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev noj qab haus huv ntawm lub cev, kev mus ncig hauv qhov chaw kuj tseem muaj teeb meem rau kev mob hlwb. Kev cais tawm thiab kev kaw hauv tsev kawm ntawv tau ntsib los ntawm cov neeg nyob hauv lub sijhawm ua haujlwm ntev tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev cuam tshuam loj heev rau lawv txoj kev noj qab haus huv. Txhawm rau npaj rau cov xwm txheej no, astronauts undergo kev cob qhia pab pawg thiab simulations nyob rau hauv ib puag ncig huab. Cov kws tshawb fawb tab tom kawm txog txoj hauv kev los saib xyuas thiab txhawb kev noj qab haus huv ntawm kev puas siab puas ntsws nyob rau hauv cov xwm txheej zoo li no.
Thaum muaj kev phom sij rau kev noj qab haus huv ntawm qhov chaw mus ncig yog qhov tseem ceeb, kev paub tau los ntawm kev kawm thiab txo cov kev pheej hmoo no muaj ntau yam txiaj ntsig rau lub neej hauv ntiaj teb. Piv txwv li, cov thev naus laus zis tsim los tiv thaiv cov neeg nyob hauv lub hnub qub los ntawm kev raug hluav taws xob tuaj yeem siv los kho cov neeg mob qog noj ntshav uas tau txais kev kho hluav taws xob. Kev nkag siab yuav ua li cas khaws cov pob txha thiab cov leeg kev noj qab haus huv hauv microgravity tuaj yeem txhim kho kev kho mob rau cov hnub nyoog ntsig txog frailty. Tsis tas li ntawd, kev tshawb nrhiav qhov chaw tau ua rau muaj kev nce qib hauv kev lim dej thiab satellite systems.
Zuag qhia tag nrho, kev tshawb fawb thiab cov tswv yim tsom rau kev txo qis kev noj qab haus huv ntawm qhov chaw mus ncig tsis yog tsuas yog muaj txiaj ntsig zoo rau cov neeg caij nkoj tab sis kuj muaj peev xwm txhim kho cov txiaj ntsig kev noj qab haus huv hauv ntiaj teb.