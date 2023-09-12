SpaceX yuav tshaj tawm Falcon 9 Rocket nrog Starlink Satellites

By

SpaceX tab tom npaj yuav tso lub foob pob hluav taws Falcon 9 los ntawm Vandenberg Space Force Base rau hnub Monday, Cuaj Hlis 11th, thaum 11:57 teev tsaus ntuj Lub foob pob hluav taws yuav nqa 21 Starlink satellites, uas yog ib feem ntawm SpaceX lub siab ceev broadband satellite internet kev pabcuam.

Yog tias qhov kev tso tawm thawj zaug qeeb, SpaceX muaj lub sijhawm xa rov qab rau hnub Tuesday thiab Wednesday. Lub tuam txhab aims mus tsaws lub foob pob ua ntxaij thawj theem boost nyob rau ntawm Course Kuv Tseem Hlub Koj droneship nyob rau hauv lub hiav txwv Pacific, uas yuav yog lub 11th davhlau rau qhov tshwj xeeb boosters.

Lub vev xaib nyob ntawm kev tshaj tawm yuav muaj nyob rau ntawm SpaceX profile ntawm X (yav tas los Twitter) txog tsib feeb ua ntej tshem tawm.

Starlink yog SpaceX lub hom phiaj xav tau los tsim lub ntiaj teb satellite internet constellation. Cov satellites me me no, hnyav ib ncig ntawm 260 kg txhua, yuav raug xa mus rau hauv lub ntiaj teb qis qis kom muab kev sib txuas siab ceev, qis-latency internet txuas thoob plaws ntiaj teb. Nrog rau kev xa tawm ntawm 21 lub satellite ntxiv, SpaceX yuav nthuav dav nws lub nkoj Starlink txhawm rau txhim kho nws cov kev pabcuam dav dav hauv internet.

SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9 foob pob hluav taws thev naus laus zis tso cai rau qhov chaw tsim khoom siv tau zoo los ntawm kev rov qab thiab rov siv lub foob pob hluav taws thawj theem. Lub tuam txhab tau ua tiav cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb hauv kev tsaws thiab rov qab los ntawm cov boosters, ua kom pom lub peev xwm txo tus nqi xa tawm thiab nce kev nkag mus rau qhov chaw.

Qhov chaw: SpaceX