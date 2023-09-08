Lub neej hauv nroog

SpaceX mus Launch Starlink 6-14 Lub Hom Phiaj Hmo No

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
SpaceX is preparing for another launch of its Starlink internet satellites today. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:56 p.m. EDT. Although the weather conditions are initially expected to be iffy, they are projected to improve as the night progresses. SpaceX’s live stream will be available online approximately 5 minutes before liftoff.

This will be the seventh flight of the Falcon 9’s first stage booster and will mark the 47th launch on the Space Coast this year. If all goes according to plan, the first stage booster will attempt to land on a drone ship in the sea about eight minutes after liftoff. The Starlink 6-14 mission will deploy more Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

The weather forecast for the launch window shows a 60% chance of favorable conditions at the start, improving to 85% by the end. The recovery conditions for the first stage booster landing at sea are deemed “low risk”. The backup launch opportunities are available on Saturday if needed.

Following today’s launch, the next one from Florida’s Space Coast is scheduled for Saturday morning. United Launch Alliance is targeting 8:51 a.m. EDT for liftoff of an Atlas V rocket from Launch Complex 41. The NROL-107 mission is a collaboration between the Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office and will deploy payloads to geosynchronous orbit.

Stay tuned for more updates on SpaceX’s Starlink missions and other launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the coming weeks.

