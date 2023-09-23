SpaceX tau teeb tsa lwm pawg ntawm Starlink satellites

By

SpaceX tab tom npaj rau lwm qhov kev tso tawm ntawm nws Starlink internet satellites los ntawm Cape Canaveral Space Force Station hauv Florida. Lub nkoj tab tom xa khoom mus rau qhov chaw nres nkoj Falcon 9, thiab kev cia siab yuav tuaj txog muaj Lub Ob Hlis 9, 07:51 teev tsaus ntuj EDT. Qhov no yuav yog Space Coast's 95st tshaj tawm xyoo no. Cov huab cua huab cua rau kev tshaj tawm tau kwv yees tias yuav zoo heev, nrog rau XNUMX% ntawm "mus" huab cua. Qhov kev txhawj xeeb nkaus xwb yog qhov muaj feem me ntsis ntawm huab cua los ntawm ntug hiav txwv tropical. Qhov kev txhawb nqa kev sim tsaws tau teev tseg raws li "kev pheej hmoo tsawg."

Kev them nyiaj rau lub luag haujlwm no yog lwm pawg ntawm Starlink satellites, uas yog tsim los muab kev pabcuam hauv internet thoob ntiaj teb. Yog tias qhov kev tso tawm ua tiav, nws yuav cim lub davhlau 17th rau thawj theem txhawb nqa. Tsis zoo li cov haujlwm yav dhau los, yuav tsis muaj lub suab nrov hauv zos cuam tshuam nrog qhov kev tso tawm no. Thawj theem boosters yuav tsom rau lub nkoj drone tsaws txog yim feeb tom qab tshem tawm.

SpaceX tseem tsis tau tshaj tawm lub hom phiaj pib hnub tom ntej rau Starlink missions ntxiv. Txawm li cas los xij, kev npaj tab tom pib ntawm Kennedy Space Center rau kev tshaj tawm NASA's Psyche spacecraft aboard triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket nyob rau thawj lub lim tiam ntawm Lub Kaum Hli. Lub hom phiaj ntawm interplanetary no yuav kawm txog lub asteroid hlau nplua nuj ntawm Mars thiab Jupiter.

SpaceX txuas ntxiv thawb cov ciam teb ntawm kev tshawb nrhiav chaw thiab satellite thev naus laus zis. Lub tuam txhab Starlink constellation aims muab kev ntseeg siab thiab pheej yig internet nkag mus rau cov underserved thaj chaw ntawm lub ntiaj teb no. Nrog rau txhua qhov kev ua tiav, lub network loj hlob ze rau nws lub hom phiaj ntawm kev pabcuam thoob ntiaj teb. Nyob twj ywm rau qhov hloov tshiab ntawm SpaceX qhov kev tshaj tawm tshiab tshaj plaws thiab lub luag haujlwm yav tom ntej.

Source: Florida Hnub no

Cov Ntsiab Lus:

- Starlink: SpaceX lub hnub qub satellite tsim los muab kev pabcuam hauv internet thoob ntiaj teb.

- Falcon 9: SpaceX ob-theem reusable foob pob ua ntxaij siv rau thauj satellites thiab lwm yam payloads rau hauv qhov chaw.

- Booster: Thawj-theem feem ntawm Falcon 9 foob pob hluav taws uas muab kev txhawb nqa thawj zaug thaum tso tawm thiab muaj peev xwm tsaws rau rov siv dua.

- Lub nkoj Drone: Lub nkoj tswj hwm tus kheej siv los ntawm SpaceX los tsaws thiab rov qab los ntawm thawj theem boosters ntawm hiav txwv.

