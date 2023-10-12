Lub neej hauv nroog

NASA ncua Spacewalks Vim Coolant Leak ntawm Chaw Nres Nkoj Thoob Ntiaj Teb

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 12, 2023
NASA engineering and flight control teams are currently reviewing data and video related to a coolant leak from a backup radiator on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module (MLM) on the International Space Station. As a result, two United States segment spacewalks that were scheduled for October 12 and October 20 have been postponed until further notice. The primary radiator on the Nauka module is functioning normally and providing full cooling to the module without any impact on the crew or space station operations.

The backup radiator, which experienced the coolant leak, was delivered to the space station in 2010 and later transferred to the Nauka module in April. The cause of the leak is currently under investigation and updates will be provided once more information becomes available.

In the meantime, the crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) is continuing with their scheduled activities. Earlier in the day, all seven crew members weighed themselves using a specialized device that measures their mass in microgravity conditions. Despite being weightless in space, objects and humans still have mass, and this measurement is important for various scientific experiments and operations.

The crew members also began preparations for upcoming spacewalks. Astronauts from NASA and the European Space Agency will be conducting a spacewalk to swab station surfaces and study the survival of microbes in outer space. They will be assisted by fellow astronauts from NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Additionally, two cosmonauts are getting ready for a spacewalk later this month to install new hardware and deploy nanosatellites. They spent the day studying the planned procedures and organizing their spacesuit components and tools.

Amidst the preparations, the crew also conducted cargo operations, transferring supplies in and out of the Cygnus space freighter that is berthed to the Unity module. The Cygnus spacecraft, which arrived at the ISS in August, is scheduled to depart in December after completing its mission.

Cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov focused on life support and electronics maintenance, including carbon dioxide monitoring and preparing radiation detectors for an upcoming spacewalk.

The investigation into the coolant leak and the rescheduling of the spacewalks demonstrate NASA’s commitment to ensuring the safety and functionality of the International Space Station.

Qhov chaw: NASA, Roscosmos

