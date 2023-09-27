Lub neej hauv nroog

NASA Astronaut thiab Lavxias teb sab Cosmonauts Rov qab mus rau lub ntiaj teb tom qab txuas ntxiv nyob hauv qhov chaw

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have returned to Earth after spending over a year in space. American astronaut Frank Rubio set a new record for the longest U.S. spaceflight as a result of the extended stay. The trio landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan using a Soyuz capsule that was rushed as a replacement. Their original ride had been hit by space junk and lost all its coolant while docked to the International Space Station.

Originally planned as a 180-day mission, their stay was extended to 371 days. This means that Rubio spent more than two weeks longer in space than Mark Vande Hei, who previously held NASA’s endurance record for a single spaceflight. However, Russia still holds the world record for the longest spaceflight, which was set in the mid-1990s at 437 days.

The Soyuz capsule that brought Rubio and the cosmonauts back was a replacement launched in February. It is believed that their original capsule was damaged by space junk, causing a cooling system failure. This posed a risk of dangerous overheating for both the capsule and its occupants. As a result, the empty capsule was returned to Earth while the crew waited for a new Soyuz capsule to be launched. The replacements for the crew finally arrived nearly two weeks ago.

Rubio noted that the psychological aspect of spending such a long time in space was tougher than he expected. He missed important family milestones during his mission. However, he may hold on to his new record for a while, as NASA currently has no plans for more yearlong space missions.

