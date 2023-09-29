Lub neej hauv nroog

Sab Qab Teb Chaw Qhib Hnub Muab Southlanders pom tom qab qhov xwm txheej

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 29, 2023
South Port, located in Bluff, New Zealand, is opening its doors to the public this weekend for its biannual open day. The event, which was postponed for a year due to Covid-19 restrictions, aims to provide friends, families, and the general public with an opportunity to see what goes on at the port and learn about its daily operations.

Event coordinator Charlotte Scoles is excited to share the “hive of action” with visitors, especially the children who will have the chance to explore the various activities and experience the port firsthand. From stepping foot on a tugboat to watching the crane move containers, there will be plenty of exciting opportunities for all to enjoy.

The open day has already generated significant interest, with all tour spaces being booked up within just five days of going live. A team of 60 South Port staff members will be volunteering to ensure that everything runs smoothly on the day.

Visitors will have the chance to learn about the finer details of the port’s operations, including a glimpse into the cold stores and the opportunity to watch specialized machinery like log operators in action. Additionally, South Port will be hosting an Entertainment Hub at the Oyster Festival site in Bluff, where families can enjoy free activities such as face painting, bouncy castles, Astro Ball, mini jeeps, and live music.

While all available tickets have been claimed, there is still a chance to attend by joining the standby list for no-shows at 9am, 11am, and 1pm on the day of the event. South Port’s open day is not only a chance for the public to have fun, but also to gain a deeper appreciation for the port’s contribution to the region.

