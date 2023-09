Tsab xov xwm tshiab: Cov kws tshawb fawb thiab cov kws tshaj lij ua haujlwm ntawm Mars Kev Tshawb Fawb

In the field of Mars exploration, there are numerous scientists and engineers working together to unravel the mysteries of the Red Planet. These individuals come from various institutions and organizations, each with their own expertise and contributions.

One such scientist is Elena Amador-French, a Science Operations Coordinator at NASA/JPL in Pasadena, CA. She plays a crucial role in planning and executing the scientific operations of Mars rovers. Another scientist, Ryan Anderson, is a Planetary Geologist at USGS in Flagstaff, AZ. He focuses on studying the geology of Mars and understanding its past and present processes.

Planetary Geologist Mariah Baker, at the Center for Earth & Planetary Studies, Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum in Washington, DC, specializes in the study of otherworldly rocks and minerals. Michael Battalio, a Planetary Climatologist at Yale University in New Haven, CT, examines the climate patterns and processes on Mars.

Keri Bean, a Rover Planner Deputy Team Lead at NASA/JPL in Pasadena, CA, helps plan the movements and activities of Mars rovers. Kristen Bennett is a Planetary Geologist at USGS in Flagstaff, AZ, who studies the geological features of Mars.

The team at NASA/JPL also includes planetary geologists Fred Calef and Abigail Fraeman, who contribute their expertise in analyzing Mars’ surface and rocks. Brittney Cooper, an Atmospheric Scientist at York University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, focuses on studying the atmosphere and weather patterns on Mars.

Sean Czarnecki, a Planetary Geologist at Arizona State University in Tempe, AZ, studies the geologic history and composition of Mars. Lauren Edgar, a Planetary Geologist at USGS in Flagstaff, AZ, investigates the geology and stratigraphy of Mars.

Other scientists and engineers involved in Mars exploration include Christopher Edwards from Northern Arizona University, Samantha Gwizd from the University of Tennessee, Ken Herkenhoff from USGS in Flagstaff, AZ, and Evan Hilgemann from NASA/JPL in Pasadena, CA. They each contribute unique insights into different aspects of Mars’ geology and planning rover operations.

Atmospheric Scientist Alex Innanen from York University and Scott Guzewich from NASA/GSFC in Greenbelt, MD, study the Martian atmosphere and its interactions with the surface. Rachel Kronyak, a Planetary Geologist at NASA/JPL in Pasadena, CA, is involved in the examination of the geological history and processes on Mars.

Michelle Minitti from Framework in Silver Spring, MD, Natalie Moore from Malin Space Science Systems in San Diego, CA, and Claire Newman from Aeolis Research in Pasadena, CA, also contribute their expertise to the exploration of Mars.

Additional scientists and engineers working on Mars exploration include Catherine O’Connell-Cooper and Lucy Thompson from the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, Melissa Rice from Western Washington University in Bellingham, WA, and Mark Salvatore from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ.

Moreover, Susanne Schwenzer from The Open University in Milton Keynes, U.K., Ashley Stroupe from NASA/JPL in Pasadena, CA, Dawn Sumner from the University of California Davis in Davis, CA, and Vivian Sun from NASA/JPL in Pasadena, CA, all contribute their expertise in planetary geology to the study of Mars.

Scott VanBommel, a Planetary Scientist at Washington University in St. Louis, MO, Ashwin Vasavada, the MSL Project Scientist at NASA/JPL in Pasadena, CA, and geochemist Roger Wiens from LANL in Los Alamos, NM, play vital roles in analyzing data and interpreting the findings from Mars missions.

Sharon Wilson, a Planetary Geologist at the Center for Earth & Planetary Studies, Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum in Washington, DC, Alivia Eng, a Graduate Student at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA, and Remington Free, an Operations Systems Engineer at NASA/JPL in Pasadena, CA, all contribute to Mars exploration efforts.

Lastly, Emma Harris, a Graduate Student at the Natural History Museum in London, UK, Conor Hayes, a Graduate Student at York University in Toronto, ON, Canada, Abigail Knight, a Graduate Student at Washington University in St. Louis, MO, and Deborah Padgett, the OPGS Task Lead at NASA/JPL in Pasadena, CA, share their expertise in various aspects of Mars exploration.

These scientists and engineers join forces to advance our understanding of Mars, exploring its geology, climate, atmosphere, and potential for past or present life. Through their collaboration and dedication, they continue to unlock the secrets of the Red Planet.

Qhov chaw:

– Elena Amador-French, Science Operations Coordinator; NASA/JPL; Pasadena, CA

– Ryan Anderson, Planetary Geologist; USGS; Flagstaff, AZ

– Mariah Baker, Planetary Geologist; Center for Earth & Planetary Studies, Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum; Washington, DC

– Michael Battalio, Planetary Climatologist; Yale University; New Haven, CT

– Keri Bean, Rover Planner Deputy Team Lead; NASA/JPL; Pasadena, CA

– Kristen Bennett, Planetary Geologist; USGS; Flagstaff, AZ

– Fred Calef, Planetary Geologist; NASA/JPL; Pasadena, CA

– Brittney Cooper, Atmospheric Scientist; York University; Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Sean Czarnecki, Planetary Geologist; Arizona State University; Tempe, AZ

– Lauren Edgar, Planetary Geologist; USGS; Flagstaff, AZ

– Christopher Edwards, Planetary Geologist; Northern Arizona University; Flagstaff, AZ

– Abigail Fraeman, Planetary Geologist; NASA/JPL; Pasadena, CA

– Scott Guzewich, Atmospheric Scientist; NASA/GSFC; Greenbelt, MD

– Samantha Gwizd, Planetary Geologist; University of Tennessee; Knoxville, TN

– Ken Herkenhoff, Planetary Geologist; USGS; Flagstaff, AZ

– Evan Hilgemann, Rover Planner; NASA/JPL; Pasadena, CA

– Alex Innanen, Atmospheric Scientist; York University; Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Rachel Kronyak, Planetary Geologist; NASA/JPL; Pasadena, CA

– Michelle Minitti, Planetary Geologist; Framework; Silver Spring, MD

– Natalie Moore, Mission Operations Specialist, Malin Space Science Systems; San Diego, CA

– Claire Newman, Atmospheric Scientist, Aeolis Research; Pasadena, CA

– Catherine O’Connell-Cooper, Planetary Geologist; University of New Brunswick; Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada

– Melissa Rice, Planetary Geologist; Western Washington University; Bellingham, WA

– Mark Salvatore, Planetary Geologist; Northern Arizona University; Flagstaff, AZ

– Susanne Schwenzer, Planetary Geologist; The Open University; Milton Keynes, U.K.

– Ashley Stroupe, Mission Operations Engineer; NASA/JPL; Pasadena, CA

– Dawn Sumner, Planetary Geologist; University of California Davis; Davis, CA

– Vivian Sun, Planetary Geologist; NASA/JPL; Pasadena, CA

– Lucy Thompson, Planetary Geologist; University of New Brunswick; Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada

– Scott VanBommel, Planetary Scientist; Washington University; St. Louis, MO

– Ashwin Vasavada, MSL Project Scientist; NASA/JPL; Pasadena, CA

– Roger Wiens, Geochemist; LANL; Los Alamos, NM

– Sharon Wilson, Planetary Geologist; Center for Earth & Planetary Studies, Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum; Washington, DC

– Alivia Eng, Graduate Student; Georgia Tech; Atlanta, GA

– Remington Free, Operations Systems Engineer; NASA/JPL; Pasadena, CA

– Emma Harris, Graduate Student; Natural History Museum; London, UK

– Conor Hayes, Graduate Student; York University; Toronto, ON, Canada

– Abigail Knight, Graduate Student; Washington University; St. Louis, MO

– Deborah Padgett, OPGS Task Lead; NASA/JPL; Pasadena, CA

– Amelie Roberts, Planetary Geologist; Imperial College; London, UK

