Is Nrias teb Lub Hom Phiaj Hnub Ci Aditya L1 pib kawm hnub ci cua hais los ntawm qhov chaw

Is Nrias teb lub hnub ci lub hom phiaj Aditya L1 tau ua tiav pib kawm cov khoom muaj zog hauv lub hnub ci cua los ntawm qhov chaw, raws li tus kws tshaj lij astrophysicist Dr. Dibyendu Chakrabarty. Lub hnub ci cua yog qhov nruam ntws ntawm cov khoom siv los ntawm lub hnub uas permeates lub hnub ci. Txoj kev tshawb no yuav ua los ntawm Supra Thermal & Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS), ib feem ntawm Aditya Solar Wind Particle EXperiment (ASPEX) payload.
STEPS, tsim los ntawm Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) nrog kev txhawb nqa los ntawm Space Application Center (SAC) hauv Ahmedabad, tau ua haujlwm nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb magnetic teb txij lub Cuaj Hli 10. Thaum nws taug kev mus rau Lagrange point 1, uas yuav siv sijhawm li plaub lub hlis. , STEPS yuav sau cov ntaub ntawv ntawm cov khoom muaj zog hauv lub hnub ci cua. Cov ntaub ntawv no yuav pab tswj kev noj qab haus huv thiab kev ua haujlwm ntawm cov cuab tam chaw.
Lub hom phiaj tseem ceeb ntawm STEPS yog kawm txog ib puag ncig ntawm cov khoom muaj zog los ntawm lub dav hlau txoj hauj lwm ntawm L1 point. Cov ntaub ntawv mus sij hawm ntev los ntawm STEPS tseem yuav txhim kho kev nkag siab ntawm qhov chaw huab cua hloov pauv. Nrog rau XNUMX lub sensors saib nyob rau hauv ntau cov lus qhia, STEPS ntsuas supra-thermal thiab nquag ions. Cov ntaub ntawv khaws tseg pab cov kws tshawb fawb hauv kev txheeb xyuas cov cwj pwm coj txawv txawv nyob ib puag ncig lub ntiaj teb, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog nyob rau hauv nws qhov chaw sib nqus.
Is Nrias teb lub hom phiaj Aditya-L1, tau pib los ntawm Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) thaum lub Cuaj Hlis 2, tab tom mus rau thawj Lagrangian taw tes, nyob txog 1.5 lab km ntawm lub ntiaj teb. Lagrangian cov ntsiab lus, nrhiav tau los ntawm tus lej lej Joseph Louis Lagrange, yog qhov chaw gravitational rog ntawm ob yam khoom sib npaug, tso cai rau lub dav hlau nyob hauv qhov chaw ruaj khov.
Qhov chaw:
- Dr. Dibyendu Chakrabarty, xib fwb ntawm Chaw thiab Atmospheric Sciences ntawm Physical Research Laboratory (PRL)
- Indian Chaw Tshawb Fawb Lub Koom Haum (ISRO)
Nco tseg: Thawj tsab xov xwm tsis suav nrog cov URLs tshwj xeeb rau qhov chaw.