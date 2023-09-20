Hnub Ci Lub Hom Phiaj Aditya L1: Sau Cov Ntaub Ntawv ntawm Cov Khoom Siv Hluav Taws Xob los ntawm Chaw

By

Nyob rau hauv ib kauj ruam tseem ceeb ntawm kev nkag siab txog lub zog ntawm lub hnub thiab nws qhov cuam tshuam rau lub ntiaj teb, Indian Chaw Tshawb Fawb Lub Koom Haum (ISRO) tau pib lub Hnub Ci Lub Hom Phiaj Aditya L1. Lub hom phiaj no yog txhawm rau sau cov ntaub ntawv tseem ceeb txog cov khoom muaj zog uas tawm los ntawm Lub Hnub thiab lawv cov teebmeem ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb.

Cov khoom muaj zog los ntawm lub hnub, tseem hu ua hnub ci zog hais lus (SEPs), yog cov khoom siv hluav taws xob siab uas tau tso tawm thaum lub hnub ci hluav taws xob thiab coronal loj ejections. Cov khoom no tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev hem thawj rau satellites, astronauts, thiab txawm cuam tshuam kev sib txuas lus hauv ntiaj teb. Yog li ntawd, kev kawm lawv tus cwj pwm thiab kwv yees lawv tuaj txog yog qhov tseem ceeb heev.

Lub hom phiaj Aditya L1 yuav tsum nyob ntawm L1 Lagrangian point, uas yog qhov nruab nrab lub ntiajteb txawj nqus nruab nrab ntawm lub ntiaj teb thiab lub hnub. Los ntawm qhov kev pom zoo no, lub dav hlau yuav muaj qhov tsis pom kev ntawm lub hnub thiab yuav tuaj yeem soj ntsuam lub hnub ci corona, hnub ci hluav taws xob, thiab lwm yam haujlwm hnub ci.

Ib lub hom phiaj tseem ceeb ntawm lub hom phiaj yog los kawm txog cov txheej txheem nrawm ntawm SEPs. Los ntawm kev tshuaj xyuas lub zog spectra thiab muaj pes tsawg leeg ntawm cov khoom no, cov kws tshawb fawb vam tias yuav tau txais kev nkag siab txog cov txheej txheem koom nrog hauv lawv qhov nrawm thiab tso tawm.

Lub dav hlau tseem yuav nqa cov cuab yeej los ntsuas lub hnub ci cua, uas yog cov kwj ntawm cov khoom siv hluav taws xob tsis tu ncua ntws los ntawm lub hnub. Kev nkag siab txog cov yam ntxwv ntawm lub hnub ci cua yuav pab hauv kev kwv yees huab cua qhov xwm txheej thiab lawv qhov cuam tshuam rau lub ntiaj teb magnetosphere.

Cov ntaub ntawv sau los ntawm Aditya L1 yuav muab qhia rau cov koom haum thoob ntiaj teb thiab cov kws tshawb fawb thoob ntiaj teb. Qhov kev sib koom tes no yuav txhim kho peb txoj kev nkag siab ntawm Lub Hnub thiab nws cov kev cuam tshuam rau huab cua hauv qhov chaw, thaum kawg tau txais txiaj ntsig ntau yam xws li kev sib txuas lus, kev siv tshuab navigation, thiab kev tshawb nrhiav chaw.

Nrog rau kev tshaj tawm Hnub Ci Lub Hom Phiaj Aditya L1, Is Nrias teb tau koom nrog ib pab pawg neeg uas koom nrog hauv kev tshawb fawb hnub ci. Lub hom phiaj no tsis yog tsuas yog qhia txog Is Nrias teb cov txuj ci thev naus laus zis tab sis tseem qhia txog nws txoj kev mob siab rau kev tshawb fawb thiab kev nkag siab ntawm peb lub hnub ci.

Qhov chaw:

- Indian Chaw Tshawb Fawb Lub Koom Haum (ISRO)

- Solar energetic particles (SEPs)

- Hnub ci corona

- Hnub ci cua