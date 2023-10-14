Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Hnub Ci Hnub Ci Hnub Ci thiab Lwm Cov Txheej Txheem Celestial thaum Lub Kaum Hli 2023

Gabriel Botha

Oct 14, 2023
A solar eclipse, known as a surya grahan, is set to take place on October 14, 2023. This natural phenomenon occurs when the moon moves in front of the sun, momentarily blocking its light. The upcoming solar eclipse will be an annular solar eclipse, also referred to as a ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse. The term “annular” comes from Latin, meaning “ring-shaped.” During this type of eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and the earth, but due to its position at or near its farthest distance from the earth, it appears smaller than the sun. As a result, it does not fully cover the sun, creating a ring-like appearance where the outer edges of the sun are still visible.

Unfortunately, the annular solar eclipse taking place on October 14, 2023, will not be visible in India. It is scheduled to start at 11:29 pm IST and last for approximately five minutes until 11:34 pm IST. However, skywatchers in North America will be able to observe the eclipse. The path of visibility will cover parts of the United States, Mexico, Central America, and South America. In the U.S., it will begin in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and conclude in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT, according to NASA.

For those unable to witness the eclipse firsthand, NASA will be live-streaming the event on YouTube.

October 2023 promises to be a remarkable month for celestial events, as it will showcase both a solar and lunar eclipse. The lunar eclipse is set to occur on October 29, making it the second lunar eclipse of the year. Additionally, skywatchers will have an opportunity to observe the Orionid meteor shower. The peak of the meteor shower is expected on October 21 (October 22 in India) between midnight and dawn, with a maximum of 25 shooting stars per hour, as estimated by Jake Foster, a Royal Observatory public astronomy officer.

While the annular solar eclipse may not be visible in India, there are still plenty of celestial wonders to enjoy throughout the month of October.

By Gabriel Botha

