Tshawb nrhiav Hmo Ntuj ntawm Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Pw tsaug zog Bear Dunes National Lakeshore muab sijhawm rau cov neeg tuaj saib kom paub txog kev zoo nkauj ntawm lub ntuj hmo ntuj nrog ob lub hnub qub yav tom ntej. Kev koom tes nrog Grand Traverse Astronomical Society, lub tiaj ua si yuav tuav cov xwm txheej thaum lub Cuaj Hlis 15th thiab Lub Kaum Hli 21st thaum 5 teev tsaus ntuj txog 11 teev tsaus ntuj ntawm thaj chaw Dune Climb.
Lub hnub qub tog ntawm Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore muab lub sijhawm rau cov neeg tuaj saib xyuas lub ntuj tsaus ntuj ntawm lub tiaj ua si. Qhov tsis muaj lub teeb muaj kuab paug tso cai rau kev pom meej ntawm cov khoom sib sib zog nqus los ntawm kev muab telescopes. Nyob ntawm hnub thiab cov xwm txheej, cov neeg tuaj koom tuaj yeem pom cov hnub qub, ntiaj chaw, meteors, thiab txawm tias Milky Way.
Ntxiv rau qhov stargazing, cov xwm txheej muaj lwm yam kev ua ub no rau cov neeg tuaj saib kom txaus siab. Ua ntej hnub poob, yuav muaj hnub ci saib thiab cov menyuam yaus cov dej num muaj. Thaum tsaus ntuj, yuav muaj chaw nres tsheb hauv telescope thiab chaw nres tsheb xov xwm rau cov neeg tuaj koom tshawb nrhiav. Txhawm rau ua kom zoo tshaj plaws ntawm lub hnub qub, cov neeg tuaj saib tau xav kom hnav khaub ncaws kom haum rau huab cua thiab nqa cov khoom xws li teeb nyem (xws li nrog lub lim dej liab los tiv thaiv qhov pom kev hmo ntuj), tsom iav tsom iav, kab tsuag tsuag, cov rooj zaum puam, thiab pam vov.
Kev nkag mus rau lub hnub qub ob tog yog pub dawb, tab sis tus neeg tuaj saib daim ntawv hla tebchaws yuav tsum tau nkag mus rau lub tiaj ua si. Xav paub ntau ntxiv txog txhua qhov xwm txheej, suav nrog cov ntsiab lus nres tsheb thiab kev tshem tawm huab cua, tuaj yeem nrhiav pom ntawm Sleeping Bear Dunes 'daim qhia hnub online.
Nrog rau qhov poob ntawm lub ntuj tsaus zuj zus vim lub teeb muaj kuab paug, cov xwm txheej zoo li no tseem ceeb rau kev khaws cia thiab txaus siab rau qhov kev xav ntawm lub ntuj hmo ntuj. Lub Koom Haum Grand Traverse Astronomical Society tau mob siab rau kev txhawb nqa pej xeem kev paub thiab kev nkag siab ntawm astronomy, thiab los ntawm lawv txoj kev koom tes nrog Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, lawv muaj peev xwm qhia lawv txoj kev mob siab rau cov hnub qub nrog cov neeg tuaj saib dav dua.
