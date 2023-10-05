Kev cog lus muaj peev xwm ntawm Tib-Cell Proteomics

Single-cell proteomics is a field that explores the heterogeneity and diversity of individual cells, offering deeper insights into cell biology and cellular responses. Unlike bulk proteomics, which analyzes average protein expression across a group of cells, single-cell proteomics provides a new understanding of how complex signaling pathways contribute to the cell’s overall function as a system. This field is expected to have a profound impact on personalized medicine by improving the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Cancer research, in particular, has already benefited from single-cell proteomics. It has helped shed light on why certain cells within a tumor respond to specific therapies while others do not. The toolbox for single-cell proteomics continues to evolve, with new workflows and analytical tools being developed regularly. Mass spectrometry (MS) is currently the dominant method used in most experiments, but there is growing excitement around single-molecule sequencing and its potential applications in proteomics.

Single-molecule protein sequencing and single-cell MS proteomics are distinct approaches. Single-cell MS proteomics relies on the measurement of thousands of copies of a specific peptide, while single-molecule protein sequencing technologies measure individual copies of each peptide. While these two fields will likely converge at some point, they have not yet been used to measure peptides or proteins in single cells.

Many MS vendors are developing instruments to support single-cell MS proteomics. However, single-molecule sequencing is still in the proof-of-concept stage. Single-cell MS is currently more advanced and ready for use, but single-molecule sequencing could have complementary applications in detecting ultra-trace-level proteins. There could potentially be areas of competition and complementarity between these two technologies as they continue to advance.

Both single-cell MS proteomics and protein sequencing face challenges related to dynamic range limitations and measurement throughput. Improving sample preparation and separations can benefit both fields. It is important to note that despite the emergence of non-MS proteomics technologies, mass spectrometry remains versatile and capable of studying a wide range of analytes from different biological systems. Its versatility allows it to fill in the gaps even as other emerging technologies mature.

Looking ahead, if single-cell proteomics continues to advance in terms of throughput and sensitivity, it could potentially become the default mode of proteome profiling. Similarly to transcriptomics, measuring populations of cells individually provides both single-cell granularity and population-level information simultaneously.

Source: Dr. Ryan Kelly, an associate professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Brigham Young University