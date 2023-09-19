Hloov hauv Tectonic daim hlau cuam tshuam Biodiversity ntawm lub ntiaj teb

By

Ib txoj kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no tau pom muaj kev sib txuas ntawm kev txav ntawm lub ntiaj teb daim phiaj tectonic thiab ntau hom marine hom. Cov kev tshawb fawb qhia tau hais tias cov txheej txheem hloov pauv lithosphere, uas suav nrog tectonic phaj txav, cuam tshuam rau qib dej hiav txwv, yog li cuam tshuam rau qhov muaj nyob rau hauv qhov dej ntiav ib puag ncig uas lub neej vam meej.

Tectonic daim hlau yog cov seem loj ntawm lub ntiaj teb sab saum toj mantle thiab crust uas npog tag nrho lub ntiaj teb. Lawv nyob rau hauv tas li txav, ua rau lub ntiaj teb volcanism, tsim cov roob, thiab tsim cov dej hiav txwv trenchs. Txoj kev tshawb no, coj los ntawm geologist Slah Boulila los ntawm Sorbonne University, tshawb txog cov lus nug ntawm vim li cas thiaj li muaj kev sib txawv ntawm ntau haiv neeg thiab biodiversity.

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau txheeb xyuas cov ntaub ntawv geological thiab marine cov ntaub ntawv, nrog rau cov ntaub ntawv marine biodiversity, los tshawb xyuas qhov kev sib raug zoo ntawm cov voj voog hauv marine biodiversity nrog cov txheej txheem tectonic phaj. Los ntawm kev sib piv ntau dua 18,000 cov qauv pob zeb hauv hiav txwv thiab yuav luag 32,000 genera los ntawm Paleobiology Database, lawv tau tshawb pom 36-million-xyoo cycles hauv marine biodiversity uas cuam tshuam nrog kev hloov hauv seafloor ntau lawm thiab subduction.

Thaum daim phiaj tectonic txav sib nrug, nyias daim ntawv dej hiav txwv crusts, thiab thaum ib phaj raug thawb rau hauv lwm tus txheej txheem hu ua subduction, dej hiav txwv theem txo. Kev hloov pauv hauv dej hiav txwv hloov cov chaw nyob rau cov tsiaj hiav txwv, ua rau muaj kev hloov pauv hauv biodiversity. Cov dej hiav txwv siab ua rau dej ntws ntawm cov av qhuav thiab qhov tob tob ntawm cov dej hiav txwv ntiav, txhawb kev loj hlob ntawm cov kab mob marine. Hloov chaw, cov dej hiav txwv qis txo qhov chaw muaj rau marine life.

Thaum lub tswv yim ntawm kev sib txuas ntawm tectonic phaj hloov thiab biodiversity tsis yog tshiab, qhov kev tshawb fawb no muab kev siv tau ntxiv los ntawm kev siv cov ntaub ntawv loj dua. Cov kev tshawb pom txhawb qhov kev xav tias kev hloov pauv hauv ib puag ncig yog txuas nrog evolution thiab extinction txheej xwm. Txawm li cas los xij, txoj kev tshawb no tsis teb meej tias yog vim li cas cov voj voog no tshwm sim, ua rau qhov ntawd yog ib lo lus nug tsis teb.

Tsis tas li ntawd, tseem muaj kev sib cav ntawm cov kws tshawb fawb txog qhov xwm txheej ntawm cov phaj tectonics, nrog qee qhov kev sib cav tias nws tsis sib xws es tsis muaj sijhawm. Txawm li cas los xij, txoj kev tshawb no txhawb nqa lub cev loj hlob ntawm cov pov thawj uas qhia txog kev sib cuam tshuam ntawm kev hloov hauv ib puag ncig, evolution, thiab ploj mus.

Hauv cov ntsiab lus, kev tshawb fawb pom tau tias yuav ua li cas hloov pauv hauv daim phiaj tectonic cuam tshuam rau biodiversity los ntawm kev cuam tshuam dej hiav txwv theem thiab muaj chaw nyob rau hom marine. Kev nkag siab txog cov kev sib txuas no muab kev nkag siab zoo rau lub ntiaj teb keeb kwm ntawm kev sib txawv ntawm cov tsiaj txhu thiab kev ploj tuag.

