Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Qhov Zoo Tshaj Plaws Tag Nrho Lub Hli ci hauv Kathmandu, Nepal

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 2, 2023
Qhov Zoo Tshaj Plaws Tag Nrho Lub Hli ci hauv Kathmandu, Nepal

The recent full harvest moon on Friday, September 29, lit up the skies over Kathmandu, Nepal, in a breathtaking spectacle. This particular full moon was special, as it marked the last of four consecutive supermoons, according to NASA.

A stunning time-lapse video captured the full moon shining bright, displaying its awe-inspiring beauty. The footage was recorded using a phone with the Celestron AstroMaster 90EQ refractor telescope.

The significance of the full harvest moon dates back to a time when electricity was not readily available. Farmers eagerly awaited its arrival as it provided them with additional time to gather their crops before the first frost of the season. This allowed them to ensure a successful harvest and avoid any potential damage caused by the cold weather.

The term “supermoon” refers to a phenomenon where the moon appears larger and brighter than usual due to its close proximity to Earth. This occurs when the moon is at its closest point to our planet in its elliptical orbit.

As recorded history shows, humans have always been captivated by the moon’s celestial beauty and have bestowed it with various cultural and symbolic meanings. The sight of a full moon often evokes a sense of wonder and awe, reminding us of the vastness and mystery of the universe.

Qhov chaw:
- NASA
- Zaj dab neeg

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

Science

Tuam Tshoj Lunar Lub Hom Phiaj Ua Ntej Ua Ntej raws li Beijing npaj rau yav tom ntej Moon Expeditions thiab Chaw Tshawb Fawb

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Athena: AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Sib ntaus sib tua Bushfires hauv NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft rov qab cov qauv Asteroid keeb kwm rau lub ntiaj teb

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

Science

Tuam Tshoj Lunar Lub Hom Phiaj Ua Ntej Ua Ntej raws li Beijing npaj rau yav tom ntej Moon Expeditions thiab Chaw Tshawb Fawb

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Athena: AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Sib ntaus sib tua Bushfires hauv NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft rov qab cov qauv Asteroid keeb kwm rau lub ntiaj teb

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm NGC 4654: Qhov Nruab Nrab Kauv Galaxy hauv Virgo Cluster

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments