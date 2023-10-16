Hmo ntuj Lub Limtiam no: Lub Kaum Hli 16-22, 2023

This week in stargazing, there are several celestial events to look forward to. On Monday, October 16, a slim crescent moon will be visible in the southwest just after sunset. With only 5% illumination, it may be best to use binoculars to spot it. On Tuesday, October 17, the crescent moon will approach the bright supergiant star Antares in the constellation Scorpius. This star is about 500 light-years away from the solar system.

On Wednesday, October 18, the crescent moon will be even closer to Antares, and you may also be able to see “Earthshine” on the moon, which is sunlight reflected from Earth’s oceans and ice. Finally, on Saturday, October 21, the Orionid meteor shower will peak. This annual meteor shower is caused by dust and debris left in the inner solar system by Halley’s comet. Those staying up late may be able to see about 10-20 shooting stars per hour.

In addition to these events, there are two celestial objects to pay attention to this week. Eris, a dwarf planet in the constellation Cetus, will reach opposition, making it as bright as it gets from our point of view. However, a large telescope is needed to see it. The Magellanic Clouds, a pair of dwarf galaxies orbiting the Milky Way, can be seen from the southern hemisphere. They are particularly impressive when viewed under dark skies.

This information is applicable to mid-northern latitudes. For more specific information about your location, consult online planetariums such as Stellarium and The Sky Live. Enjoy clear skies and happy stargazing!

Cov Ntsiab Lus:

Crescent moon: The phase of the moon when it appears less than half illuminated.

Supergiant star: A star that is exceptionally large and luminous, often hundreds or even thousands of times the size of the Sun.

Earthshine: Sunlight reflected from Earth’s surface onto the Moon, illuminating the otherwise dark portion of the Moon.

Meteor shower: A celestial event where a large number of meteors (“shooting stars”) appear to radiate from a single point in the sky.

Dwarf planet: A celestial body that orbits the Sun, is spherical in shape, but has not cleared its orbit of other debris.

