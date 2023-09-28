Lub neej hauv nroog

Sep 28, 2023
Comet Nishimura poob Tail Tom qab kev sib tsoo nrog Hnub Ci Plasma, ntes los ntawm NASA's STEREO-A Spacecraft

Video footage captured by NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft shows the recently discovered green comet Nishimura being body slammed by a powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) after surviving a close encounter with the sun. The unexpected collision caused the comet’s tail, a trail of dust and gas blown off by the sun, to briefly disappear.

Comet Nishimura, also known as C/2023 P1, was first observed on August 12 by amateur Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura. Initially, its trajectory suggested that it could be an interstellar object, like ‘Oumuamua or Comet 2I/Borisov, that would leave the solar system after passing around the sun. However, further observations revealed that the comet originated from the Oort Cloud, a region of comets and icy objects beyond Neptune’s orbit, and has a highly elliptical orbit that brings it into the inner solar system every 430 years.

On September 12, Comet Nishimura reached its closest point to Earth, passing within 78 million miles (125 million kilometers) of our planet. The comet became visible near the horizon shortly before sunrise and after sunset, emitting a green glow due to a high concentration of dicarbon in the coma, the cloud of gas and dust surrounding its core.

On September 17, the comet reached its minimum distance from the sun, known as perihelion, at a distance of 20.5 million miles (33 million kilometers). This close encounter could have caused the comet to burn up or break apart, but it managed to survive.

As Comet Nishimura moved away from the sun, it passed in front of NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft, which closely monitored its progress. On September 22, a large wave of plasma, possibly from a burst of solar wind or a CME, blasted off the comet’s tail in a disconnection event. However, this effect is temporary and harmless for the comet. The tail will regrow as more dust and gas are blown from the comet.

Despite being constantly bombarded by the sun, Comet Nishimura has remained on its original trajectory and has behaved surprisingly well. It is unlikely to be visible to the naked eye again for most people, but there is a possibility that future generations will have the chance to observe it when it returns to the inner solar system in a few centuries.

