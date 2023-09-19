Neptune ntawm Kev Tawm Tsam: Thaum twg thiab Yuav Ua Li Cas Saib Xyuas Dej Hiav Txwv Loj

Neptune, lub ntiaj teb thib yim los ntawm lub hnub thiab lub ntiaj teb nyob deb tshaj plaws hauv peb lub hnub ci, yuav tawm tsam hnub Tuesday, Cuaj Hlis 19th. Qhov no txhais tau hais tias nws yuav nyob rau hauv ib txoj kab ncaj nraim nrog lub hnub thiab lub ntiaj teb, nrog rau peb lub ntiaj teb nyob rau hauv qhov chaw. Raws li ib qho ntxiv lawm, Neptune tseem yuav ua nws txoj hauv kev ze tshaj plaws rau lub ntiaj teb, hu ua perigee, nyob ib puag ncig tib lub sijhawm. Qhov no yuav ua rau lub ntiaj teb nyob deb pom loj dua thiab ci ntsa iab nyob rau hmo ntuj, tsim lub sijhawm tseem ceeb rau kev soj ntsuam.
Los ntawm New York City, Neptune yuav nce mus rau sab hnub tuaj ntawm kwv yees li 6:58 teev tsaus ntuj EDT thiab pom ob peb teev tom qab. Ntawm nws qhov siab tshaj plaws saum ntuj, nyob ib ncig ntawm 12:51 teev sawv ntxov EDT hnub Wednesday, Cuaj Hlis 20th, Neptune yuav yog 46 degrees saum qab ntug. Nws yuav nyob rau hauv Pisces constellation.
Txawm li cas los xij, nws tseem ceeb heev uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias txawm tias Neptune nyob ntawm perigee, Lub Ntiaj Teb thiab cov dej khov loj tseem nyob deb heev. Thaum lub sijhawm ze tshaj plaws no, Neptune tseem yuav nyob li ntawm 2.7 billion mais deb ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb. Txhawm rau muab qee qhov kev xav, Lub Ntiaj Teb thiab Mars tau sib cais los ntawm qhov nruab nrab ntawm 140 lab mais. Qhov no txhais tau hais tias qhov nruab nrab ntawm Mars thiab Lub Ntiaj Teb tuaj yeem haum nruab nrab ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb thiab Neptune yuav luag 20 zaug.
Vim nws qhov kev ncua deb, Neptune tsis tuaj yeem pom saum ntuj nrog qhov muag liab qab. Nws muaj qhov dav ntawm 31,000 mais (50,000 mais), kwv yees li plaub npaug ntawm lub ntiaj teb, ua rau nws yog plaub lub ntiaj teb loj tshaj plaws hauv peb lub hnub ci. Txawm li cas los xij, Neptune qhov pom tau yuav tsum tau siv lub koob yees duab lossis lub koob yees duab zoo thiab cov huab cua zoo.
Yog tias koj txaus siab saib Neptune lossis ntes cov duab ntawm lub ntuj hmo ntuj, muaj ntau yam kev pabcuam. Space.com muab cov lus qhia ntawm telescopes zoo tshaj plaws, binoculars, koob yees duab, thiab lo ntsiab muag rau astrophotography. Yog tias koj tswj kom yees duab Neptune ntawm kev tawm tsam, koj tuaj yeem xa koj cov duab thiab cov ntsiab lus mus rau [email tiv thaiv] rau lub caij nyoog los qhia lawv nrog rau lwm qhov chaw enthusiasts.
Hauv kev xaus, Neptune qhov kev tawm tsam thiab qhov ze rau lub ntiaj teb nthuav tawm lub sijhawm zoo los saib thiab kawm txog qhov dej khov loj heev nyob deb. Los ntawm kev siv cov cuab yeej tsim nyog thiab nrhiav qhov chaw tsim nyog, sky-gazers tuaj yeem xav tsis thoob ntawm peb lub hnub ci kev xav.
