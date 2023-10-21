Kev nkag siab tshiab rau lub ntiaj teb Ionosphere nthuav tawm los ntawm xov tooj cua Telescope

By

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau ua qhov kev tshawb pom tseem ceeb txog kev cuam tshuam hauv ntiaj teb ionosphere siv Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope (GMRT) thawj zaug. Lub ionosphere yog txheej txheej tseem ceeb ntawm lub ntiaj teb huab cua uas ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv ntau yam thev naus laus zis xws li kev pabcuam GPS thiab xov tooj cua galaxy kev tshawb fawb. Los ntawm kev kawm ionosphere, cov kws tshawb fawb tuaj yeem txhim kho qhov tseeb ntawm qhov chaw, kev taw qhia, thiab kev pabcuam sijhawm.

Txoj kev tshawb no, luam tawm nyob rau hauv phau ntawv xov xwm Geophysical Research Letters, tau coj los ntawm Sarvesh Mangala ntawm National Center for Radio Astrophysics. Mangala, nrog rau nws tus kws cob qhia Prof Abhirup Datta ntawm IIT-Indore, tau ua tiav thiab pom ntau yam kev cuam tshuam ionospheric siv GMRT.

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau pom qhov nruab nrab ntawm kev mus ncig ionospheric cuam tshuam (TIDs) nrog thaj tsam ntawm 100 txog 300 km, nrog rau cov TIDs me me ntawm kwv yees li 10 km. Cov kev cuam tshuam no tau kuaj pom ntawm zaus ntawm 235 MHz thiab 610 MHz thaum lub sijhawm ze li cuaj teev saib.

Ib qho ntawm cov kev tshawb pom tseem ceeb ntawm txoj kev tshawb no yog qhov kev hloov pauv tsis tau xav txog hauv ionosphere thaum lub hnub sawv. Cov kws tshawb fawb kuj tau pom qhov cuam tshuam ionospheric tseem ceeb thiab cov qauv me me txav mus rau tib qho kev taw qhia.

Dab tsi ua rau txoj kev tshawb fawb no tshwj xeeb yog kev siv lub ntsuas qis-latitude zoo li GMRT, uas tau muab tso rau ze rau lub ntiaj teb txoj kab hluav taws xob sib nqus. Cov kev tshawb fawb yav dhau los tau tsom mus rau kev cuam tshuam ionospheric ntawm nruab nrab-latitude thiab high-latitude cheeb tsam. GMRT qhov tshwj xeeb rhiab heev tso cai rau kev ntsuas meej ntawm ionospheric variations, tshaj lub peev xwm ntawm GPS thiab radar ntsuas.

Qhov kev tshawb pom ntawm qhov kev tshawb fawb no yuav txhim kho peb txoj kev nkag siab ntawm ionosphere thiab pab txhawb kev txhim kho cov thev naus laus zis ntau dua rau kev taw qhia thiab kev sib txuas lus. GMRT tau ua pov thawj tias yog ib qho cuab yeej siv tau zoo rau kev kawm ionospheric phenomena, qhia nws lub peev xwm rau kev nthuav dav ntxiv hauv qhov kev tshawb fawb no.

Qhov chaw:

- Geophysical Research Letters, ib phau ntawv xov xwm tshuaj xyuas cov phooj ywg

- National Center rau Xov tooj cua Astrophysics

- Tata lub koom haum ntawm Kev Tshawb Fawb Txog Kev Tshawb Fawb